news9.com
Women's Retirement Group Sews Blankets For Those In Need
With temperatures dropping and chances for snow in the forecast, a group of Tulsa women is trying to do Something Good for the homeless. The colder temperatures have many people in Green Country looking forward to snuggling up in their homes to stay warm. But for the homeless, that’s not an option, so the Women's Group at University Village Retirement Community is making blankets to help.
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
Hummingbird Fine Arts Highlights TPS Student's Artwork
Young, aspiring artists in Tulsa Public Schools are getting a chance to show off their work at a local gallery. Every month, Hummingbird Fine Craft will highlight a different school's art program and most of the pieces are on sale. Aleks Kitchens is the fine arts content manager for Tulsa...
Tulsa Public Schools Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month, and Tulsa Public Schools is celebrating this week. Starting Monday, schools will have a theme each day that honors Native American culture. Monday is "Rock your Mocs" day, a national event that invites people to celebrate tribes by wearing moccasins. Then, there is a...
Holland Hall Teacher Named Finalist For Chinese Language Teaching Award
A Holland Hall teacher has been named a finalist for an award honoring teachers who teach the Chinese language in the Midwest. Dr. Alpha Edens is one of only five finalists for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award in the country. "That really means a lot to me,” said Edens....
Skiatook Animal Shelter Needs Help With Overcrowded Shelter
Many local animal rescues are struggling with the high number of dogs or cats that need help and a forever home. An overcrowded shelter and expensive bills are just a few of the problems Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue is having right now. Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue...
City Of Tulsa Partnering With Petco, Oklahoma Alliance For Animals For Pet Wellness Fair
The City of Tulsa is partnering with Petco and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to host a pet wellness fair Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can bring cats and dogs to McClure Park for free vaccines, dewormer and pet food. Microchipping will also be available for $5.
Tulsa Parks Partners With TU To Create Youth Basketball League
Tulsa Parks is teaming up with the University of Tulsa to get more kids involved in recreational activities by forming a youth basketball league. The basketball league will be called the Hurricane Youth Basketball League, and it will give kids from kindergarten through 5th grade the opportunity to get out and participate in recreational activities. While Tulsa Parks has youth sports programs that kicked off again coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Parks wanted to partner with local organizations to create better programming and get more kids involved.
Money Monday: Planning For Retirement
TULSA, Okla. - Planning for retirement can feel daunting especially if you do not know where to start. On Monday, financial expert Paul Hood from Hood CPAs joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss some questions that we want to have answered when it comes to planning for retirement.
Hillcrest & THD Launch 'Don't Bug Me Campaign'
You’ve probably heard the jingle. The ‘Don't Bug Me’ campaign is back. The Hillcrest HealthCare System and the Tulsa Health Department want to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19. You'll hear the "Don't Bug Me" campaign on TV and the radio and see...
Cox Business Convention Center Hosts Free Screening Of 'Tulsa King'
Lots of people were at the Cox Convention Center Sunday afternoon for the Tulsa King premier. Spokespeople from the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Oklahoma Film and Music Office gave remarks before the episode screening. "Tulsa King" is now streaming on Paramount Plus. New episodes release every Sunday on the...
Osage Nation Set To Build $17 Million Sports Complex Park In Pawhuska
Pawhuska’s City Council recently voted to remove part of a street in town, paving the way for the Osage Nation to build a multimillion-dollar park. The roughly 25 acres of land south of Main Street that used to be a railroad right of way sits almost empty now. But...
American Waste Control Truck Driver Hit, Killed By Car In Sand Springs
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trash collector was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Sand Springs. Authorities said the crash happened at 209 W. Ave. and 8th Street near Highway 412 just before 6 a.m. OHP said the man, 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr., stepped off the...
Man Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs
A trash truck driver was hit and killed Nov. 14 while crossing the street near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 44-year-old Clarence Bond, Jr., from Tulsa got off the trash truck to cross the street, when he was hit and killed by a woman driving a car.
Doctors Warn Parents About Spike In RSV Cases
The children's hospital in Tulsa is very full and doctors said RSV is one of the main reasons why. Pediatricians said most people who get RSV experience something like a really bad cold, but it can be serious. Doctor Theresa Horton at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso sees patients with...
Tulsa Transit Discusses Some Route Changes, Improvements
People using Tulsa Transit will see some changes next month. Tulsa Transit is adding on to some of their current routes and getting rid of others. Edith Kizzie said she’s happy about the new changes because, on some routes, she can stay on the bus longer without having to transfer.
1 Injured After Oxygen Tank Blows Up At Condemned Tulsa Home
One person was injured after an oxygen tank blew up Saturday morning at a condemned Tulsa home, according to authorities. The Tulsa Fire Department said it happened at a home near West Pine Street and North Union Avenue. The man that was inside of the home at the time of...
Music Mondays: Checking In With Chubbs & Kacy From 106.9 K-HITS
TULSA, Okla. - Every week, we check in with our radio partners to see what they are up to. On Monday, we checked in with our friends Chubbs and Kacy over at 106.9 K-HITS for Music Mondays.
Pride Of Broken Arrow Performs At Bands Of America Grand Nationals
The "Pride of Broken Arrow" performed Friday at the Bands of America Grand Nationals preliminaries!. The championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is the highest level of competition for marching bands. The semi-finals are Saturday, Nov. 12. The school shared a video of the excited reaction from family and...
Police: Homeowner Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Fleeing Burglary Suspect
A Tulsa homeowner has been arrested after he shot a man who he claimed was trying to break into his house near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say, David Roland, has been arrested because he appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street before shooting them once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from Roland around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. Roland later told Detectives that he was going to bed when he heard a car driving down the street. Roland said he assumed it was a burglar and stated to detectives that no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it's a thief.
