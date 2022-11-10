ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State

Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

How PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Fulfill Problem Gambling Needs

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is instrumental in preventing and treating problem gambling. DDAP is funded by Pennsylvania’s gambling industry and allocates the money for different resources to combat these issues. It addresses both the prevention and treatment side of problem gambling, free of charge to all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania residents can join lotteries for rare whiskey bottles, including Van Winkle bourbon

Whiskey drinkers in Pennsylvania soon will have a chance to get their hands on some rare bottles, including Van Winkle bourbon from Kentucky's Buffalo Trace distillery. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding two limited-release lotteries that include 1,590 bottles of rare whiskey, state liquor officials said Monday. Pennsylvania residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Two Carvana Locations Suspended In Pennsylvania

Carvana is facing legal issues once again, this time in Pennsylvania. State regulators have suspended two locations from registration actions and to perform motor vehicle titling. However, both will still be able to sell used vehicles. The suspension affects retail locations in Philadelphia and Bridgeville, a Pittsburgh suburb. This is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Pennsylvania

With over 13 million residents, Pennsylvania has the fifth-highest population of any U.S. state. Forests cover most of the state, with mountain ranges including the Allegheny, Pocono, and Appalachian Mountains. Home to both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is chock full of history. For visitors, there’s plenty to see, whether you’re into the outdoors, or into learning about the history of the United States, Pennsylvania has something for you. But, just where is the highest point in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies

We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 753 cities and towns in Pennsylvania. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $80,257 over the last 12 months.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Melissa Frost

These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]

When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy