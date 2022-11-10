Read full article on original website
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Draymond Green heaps praise upon Cavs frontcourt: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Warriors included a lot of the same old tropes from a Cleveland vs. Golden State matchup, but there was a new twist at the end. Cantankerous forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Cleveland’s young frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan...
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Can the Ohio State basketball team still sign Bronny James?
The early signing period is done and over with for college basketball. The Ohio State basketball team welcomed four new guys into the fold earlier this week. It’s a top-five class with just those prospects in the class and it’s the second straight top-ten class Chris Holtmann has brought in.
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court and nothing stopped him from getting what he wanted during a game. Jordan's will was one of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls from 1991 onwards only lost one playoff series with Jordan on the team, winning 6 championships in the process until MJ's 1998 retirement.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?
The Milwaukee Bucks have been off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 NBA season with a league-best 10-1 record in their first 11 games. Grayson Allen, who is in his second season with the franchise, has been an important role player averaging 10.8 points per contest on 42.6% shooting from the three-point range.
NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a lot of turmoil, even though things seem to be getting back on track. Having parted ways with Head Coach Steve Nash, the Nets have appointed Jacque Vaughn as their new man in charge, and that has already paid dividends for them. The Nets are on track to bring Kyrie Irving back soon, and in the meantime, have been winning games and are almost back to having the same number of wins and losses.
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
Browns’ running back returns, pass rusher cut
The Browns activated rookie running back Jerome Ford from injured-reserve on Saturday in a series of roster moves.
Heat make big announcement following FTX collapse
The Miami Heat made a big announcement on Friday. The Heat will be looking to rename their home arena following the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that went bankrupt. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing,” the Heat said in a statement. “Miami-Dade County and the...
Syracuse offers scholarship to Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan
Kiyan is a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, N.Y. The 6-foot-3 guard is part of the 2025 recruiting class. 247 Sports lists Anthony as a four-star recruit. In addition to Syracuse, Kiyan already has scholarship offers from Manhattan, Bryant, George Mason and Memphis. Carmelo...
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen and he is arguably the greatest scorer in the league in the last decade or so. There are few playing today who have a resume that compares with KD but someone who could potentially have had his name mentioned alongside Durant is Kawhi Leonard.
Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star
The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Message In Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start
To put it lightly, the Los Angeles Lakers’ start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been a disaster as they currently sit at 2-9. The Lakers’ latest loss came on Wednesday night at the hands of the L.A. Clippers. Not only was it their ninth straight loss to the in-city rivals, but it was also the Lakers’ fourth straight loss overall, all by double digits.
Raiders roasted after losing to Colts in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut
The Indianapolis Colts nearly broke the NFL earlier this week when they announced former center Jeff Saturday had taken the high school-to-NFL pipeline to become an NFL head coach. It was an unprecedented move that many expected to lead to embarrassment. Indianapolis was part of an embarrassment, that's for sure....
Eagles' Robert Quinn can match feat that hasn't been done in 92 years, and he isn't thrilled about it
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn has a chance to match an NFL feat that has not been done in 92 years, and he would rather not be the one who gets to do it. That feat: playing in 18 regular-season games in the same season. If he does, he...
