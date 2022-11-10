ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Can the Ohio State basketball team still sign Bronny James?

The early signing period is done and over with for college basketball. The Ohio State basketball team welcomed four new guys into the fold earlier this week. It’s a top-five class with just those prospects in the class and it’s the second straight top-ten class Chris Holtmann has brought in.
Yardbarker

Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk

The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?

The Milwaukee Bucks have been off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 NBA season with a league-best 10-1 record in their first 11 games. Grayson Allen, who is in his second season with the franchise, has been an important role player averaging 10.8 points per contest on 42.6% shooting from the three-point range.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a lot of turmoil, even though things seem to be getting back on track. Having parted ways with Head Coach Steve Nash, the Nets have appointed Jacque Vaughn as their new man in charge, and that has already paid dividends for them. The Nets are on track to bring Kyrie Irving back soon, and in the meantime, have been winning games and are almost back to having the same number of wins and losses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Heat make big announcement following FTX collapse

The Miami Heat made a big announcement on Friday. The Heat will be looking to rename their home arena following the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that went bankrupt. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing,” the Heat said in a statement. “Miami-Dade County and the...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Syracuse offers scholarship to Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan

Kiyan is a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, N.Y. The 6-foot-3 guard is part of the 2025 recruiting class. 247 Sports lists Anthony as a four-star recruit. In addition to Syracuse, Kiyan already has scholarship offers from Manhattan, Bryant, George Mason and Memphis. Carmelo...
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Reveals Message In Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start

To put it lightly, the Los Angeles Lakers’ start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been a disaster as they currently sit at 2-9. The Lakers’ latest loss came on Wednesday night at the hands of the L.A. Clippers. Not only was it their ninth straight loss to the in-city rivals, but it was also the Lakers’ fourth straight loss overall, all by double digits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Raiders roasted after losing to Colts in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut

The Indianapolis Colts nearly broke the NFL earlier this week when they announced former center Jeff Saturday had taken the high school-to-NFL pipeline to become an NFL head coach. It was an unprecedented move that many expected to lead to embarrassment. Indianapolis was part of an embarrassment, that's for sure....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

