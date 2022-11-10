ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Fans React To Cavs Loss Against Warriors

After an 8-1 start, the Cleveland Cavaliers are cooling off fast. On Friday, they went up against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, a team that had a 4-7 record and numerous underperforming players. Cleveland was third in offensive rating and seventh in points per game coming into the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers falter late, lose to Golden State Warriors 106-101, as road trip comes to unpleasant end

SAN FRANCISCO -- It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ five-game road trip, which began with so much promise and excitement, came to an unpleasant end Friday night, losing to the Golden State Warriors, 106-101. It’s the Cavs’ third consecutive loss overall and 11th straight against old rival Golden State. Cleveland hasn’t won a regular season game on Warriors ground since 2014.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors

On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs

Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

Ranking the 2022-23 NBA City Edition jerseys

Since 2017, the NBA and Nike have teamed up to release City Edition jerseys for teams across the league. The idea was to celebrate the unique heritage of each city and connect with each fanbase on a more personal level. The jerseys have been a hit and have boosted merchandise...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs

For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony in Talks With Tainan TSG GhostHawks

Anthony, 38, has remained unsigned after his contract expired last season at the end of last season, which he spent with the Lakers. The same happened with free agent center Dwight Howard, who recently signed in Taiwan himself, with the Taoyuan Leopards. Anthony appeared in 69 games last season, averaging...

Comments / 0

Community Policy