Donovan Mitchell shoulders blame for Cleveland Cavaliers’ late-game failures as road trip exposes flaws
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Cleveland Cavaliers left the Chase Center and bussed back to the team hotel for a night of shuteye before an early Saturday morning flight back home, there was an undeniable feeling -- aside from the fury over a couple more unfavorable late-game no-calls. The Cavs...
Yardbarker
Fans React To Cavs Loss Against Warriors
After an 8-1 start, the Cleveland Cavaliers are cooling off fast. On Friday, they went up against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, a team that had a 4-7 record and numerous underperforming players. Cleveland was third in offensive rating and seventh in points per game coming into the...
Cleveland Cavaliers falter late, lose to Golden State Warriors 106-101, as road trip comes to unpleasant end
SAN FRANCISCO -- It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ five-game road trip, which began with so much promise and excitement, came to an unpleasant end Friday night, losing to the Golden State Warriors, 106-101. It’s the Cavs’ third consecutive loss overall and 11th straight against old rival Golden State. Cleveland hasn’t won a regular season game on Warriors ground since 2014.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors
On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
Kevin Durant reacts to Steph Curry's fiery closing sequence vs. Cavs on Friday
After scoring a season-high 47 points to snap the Golden State Warriors’ losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Steph Curry picked up right where he left off on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite getting into foul trouble, Curry showed no signs of slowing...
NBC Sports
KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs
Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors prediction, pick, odds: Dubs glad to put skid behind them
Stephen Curry shot the Golden State Warriors out of a dismal five-game skid and now looks to lead the club to consecutive wins for the first time this season when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in San Francisco. The Warriors have defeated Cleveland in each of the...
Yardbarker
76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
AOL Corp
Ranking the 2022-23 NBA City Edition jerseys
Since 2017, the NBA and Nike have teamed up to release City Edition jerseys for teams across the league. The idea was to celebrate the unique heritage of each city and connect with each fanbase on a more personal level. The jerseys have been a hit and have boosted merchandise...
NBC Sports
NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs
For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
Cavaliers dealt 106-101 loss by Warriors: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers limped to the finish of their five-game west coast road trip with a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday. Here’s what the numbers tell us about the defeat. 11. The Warriors won their 11th consecutive regular season matchup against the Cavaliers, their...
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony in Talks With Tainan TSG GhostHawks
Anthony, 38, has remained unsigned after his contract expired last season at the end of last season, which he spent with the Lakers. The same happened with free agent center Dwight Howard, who recently signed in Taiwan himself, with the Taoyuan Leopards. Anthony appeared in 69 games last season, averaging...
