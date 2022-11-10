Read full article on original website
Related
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
What was the coldest night in Texas History?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in February […]
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of
What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Freeze Warning issued for Saturday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning for Denton County and other counties north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. After a cool and rainy Friday, the first freeze of the season is expected in overnight in Denton County, and it may kill or damage crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the weather service. The lowest temperatures are expected farther west, while some parts of eastern Denton County may not quite reach the freezing point of 32 degrees. Around the time of sunrise, winds of 10-15 mph could bring wind chill values in the mid-to-low 20s.
This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets
Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico
MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
Most Popular Dog Breed in Texas is the Official State Dog Breed of Texas
I’ve said it hundreds of times and I will always believe that dogs make life better. Growing up I didn’t have many dogs as pets but as an adult I was able to experience the fun and unconditional love a dog can bring into your life, and I am so happy that my two dogs decided to rescue me. Although, I had no idea that the state of Texas has their own official state dog breed which is the Blue Lacy.
Veterans Day: How Texas is improving access to medical cannabis
With thousands of Texans using medical cannabis, Texas’ Department of Public Safety is looking to expand and improve the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP).
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
Comments / 0