Every Texas Food Challenge Where the Meal is Free When You Win
I am sure I am going to miss one or two, but here is what I found in doing some research today. So everyone knows I love a good food challenge. Above are the ones I have attempted in our area in a lovely playlist for you to watch. You have many different levels of food challenges. I always say the hardest ones are when they give you the meal for free. You know damn well the restaurant doesn't want to give out free food to everyone every day. So if you have the stomach, here is where you can eat free in Texas if you finish the meal.
30+ Photos of The Most Expensive House Currently For Sale in Texas
Living in the lap of luxury isn't something that is exclusive to states like California and New York. There are some stunning and very pricy mansions here in Texas that will absolutely blow your mind. For example, this is currently the most expensive home for sale in Texas. Keep scrolling to see inside and learn a bit more about the property.
The Best Dog in Texas Today is Koda, Who Opened the Door for Locked Out Fireman
Imagine locking yourself outside, but don't worry. You have the bestest girl in the world ready to let you in. I am always willing to fight that dogs are better than cats. Show me a cat that would do what this dog did over in Georgetown, Texas. It looks like the local fire station had one of their workers accidentally lock themselves outside. No need to call someone to come let you in. Koda is smart and can open the door for you.
