Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year

After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Popculture

CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood's Red Carpet Look Has Fans Going Wild

Since first appearing on American Idol back in 2005, Carrie Underwood has not only become one of the biggest stars in country music, but also a fashion icon, and her sense of style was put on full display as she stepped out in Nashville Wednesday night. Underwood was among the country music stars to hit the red carpet for the 56th annual CMA Awards, and her stunning gown for the night had fans going wild on social media.
Taste of Country

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Bring Soul-Stirring ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’ to 2022 CMA Awards

Patty Loveless reminded country fans of her boundless vocal talents during her captivating collaboration with Chris Stapleton at the 2022 CMA Awards. The two Kentucky natives wowed viewers with their take on the Del McCoury Band's haunting "You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Bathed in a yellow-tinted spotlight, the two vocal wonders offered up one of the night's most memorable performances. The impact of their stunning duet was displayed by the reactions from fellow nominees Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, who watched intently from the audience.
The Independent

Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’

Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
People

CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night

The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday night The night of nights in country music is finally here! For its 56th year, the CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning as hosts and a star-studded performance lineup. This year, Lainey Wilson is leading the nominations list — making her only the fourth artist in history to debut on the CMA ballot with six nominations...
Rolling Stone

2022 CMA Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

The CMA Awards will take place in their longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this week, bringing the biggest names and brightest new stars in the genre on one stage for one night. There’s a slight facelift this year with the addition of a new, non-musical co-host — pro football star Peyton Manning — but things look to be more or less routine for the long-running show, now in its 56th year. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, from performers to nominees and more. When Are the 2022 CMA Awards? The 56th CMA Awards are airing...
Country Thang Daily

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022

“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Country Thang Daily

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde bagged the Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” beating Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy’s “Beers on Me;” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You;” Midland’s collaboration with Jon Pardi on “Longneck Way to Go;” and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.”
The Guardian

‘He was a bit of an outcast’: how Weird Al become an unlikely superstar

He is the patron saint of introverts, misfits, outsiders – anyone who didn’t belong in the cool kids’ gang. “A lot of Weird Al fans, we’re geeks, freaks, losers, misunderstood outcasts, Star Wars nerds or guys playing Dungeons and Dragons,” says Ethan Ullman, who co-hosts a podcast about the musical comedian. “You don’t have to be an outcast to like Al but he’s certainly helping in being a beacon of acceptance for those who are.”
Country Thang Daily

Jenee Fleenor Is Awarded Musician of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022

Jenee Fleenor, an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (fiddle, mandolin, and acoustic guitar), won the 2022 CMA Awards as Musician of the Year. She beat steel guitarist Paul Franklin, guitarists Brent Mason and Derek Wells, and banjo player Ilya Toshinkskiy. Jenee Fleenor first won the award in 2019, breaking Mac McAnally’s...
