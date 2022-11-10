The CMA Awards will take place in their longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this week, bringing the biggest names and brightest new stars in the genre on one stage for one night. There’s a slight facelift this year with the addition of a new, non-musical co-host — pro football star Peyton Manning — but things look to be more or less routine for the long-running show, now in its 56th year. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, from performers to nominees and more. When Are the 2022 CMA Awards? The 56th CMA Awards are airing...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO