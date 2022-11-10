Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year
After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Lainey Wilson Attends 2022 CMA Awards With Her Father After Major Health Scare
Lainey Wilson had a lot to celebrate last night at the CMA Awards. First, the country singer brought one of her biggest fans to the star-studded event: her dad, Brian Wilson. It was also all the more special considering the 60-yer-old had just been discharged from a two-month hospital stint.
Popculture
CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood's Red Carpet Look Has Fans Going Wild
Since first appearing on American Idol back in 2005, Carrie Underwood has not only become one of the biggest stars in country music, but also a fashion icon, and her sense of style was put on full display as she stepped out in Nashville Wednesday night. Underwood was among the country music stars to hit the red carpet for the 56th annual CMA Awards, and her stunning gown for the night had fans going wild on social media.
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after… The post Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going appeared first on Outsider.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Bring Soul-Stirring ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Patty Loveless reminded country fans of her boundless vocal talents during her captivating collaboration with Chris Stapleton at the 2022 CMA Awards. The two Kentucky natives wowed viewers with their take on the Del McCoury Band's haunting "You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Bathed in a yellow-tinted spotlight, the two vocal wonders offered up one of the night's most memorable performances. The impact of their stunning duet was displayed by the reactions from fellow nominees Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, who watched intently from the audience.
Alan Jackson Will Receive CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 CMA Awards
Alan Jackson will be the focus of a special all-star tribute at the 2022 CMA Awards. The Country Music Hall of Famer is set to receive the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Only seven other artists have earned the honor since it first went to Willie Nelson in 2012....
Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’
Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
CMA Awards: Stars walk the red carpet | LIVE
Get a live look from downtown Nashville as the stars of country music arrive for the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday night The night of nights in country music is finally here! For its 56th year, the CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning as hosts and a star-studded performance lineup. This year, Lainey Wilson is leading the nominations list — making her only the fourth artist in history to debut on the CMA ballot with six nominations...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Carrie Underwood Leads Career-Spanning Alan Jackson Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson put their own spin on some of Alan Jackson's most beloved hits during a spirited tribute medley at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Underwood started things with a subdued version of the Jackson classic "Remember...
Old Dominion Honors Alabama's Jeff Cook In Heartfelt CMA Awards Moment
Jeff Cook, legendary co-founder of the band Alabama, died earlier this week at his Florida home. He was 73.
2022 CMA Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing
The CMA Awards will take place in their longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this week, bringing the biggest names and brightest new stars in the genre on one stage for one night. There’s a slight facelift this year with the addition of a new, non-musical co-host — pro football star Peyton Manning — but things look to be more or less routine for the long-running show, now in its 56th year. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, from performers to nominees and more. When Are the 2022 CMA Awards? The 56th CMA Awards are airing...
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022
“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde bagged the Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” beating Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy’s “Beers on Me;” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You;” Midland’s collaboration with Jon Pardi on “Longneck Way to Go;” and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.”
Lainey Wilson Sweetly Exalts Her Dad After Winning Female Vocalist of the Year
Lainey Wilson gladly and proudly shared her CMA Awards spotlight on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) with her dad, Brian Wilson. The elder Wilson faced a series of life-threatening health issues in recent months, starting in July with a fungal infection caused by diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). As Lainey revealed ahead of...
‘He was a bit of an outcast’: how Weird Al become an unlikely superstar
He is the patron saint of introverts, misfits, outsiders – anyone who didn’t belong in the cool kids’ gang. “A lot of Weird Al fans, we’re geeks, freaks, losers, misunderstood outcasts, Star Wars nerds or guys playing Dungeons and Dragons,” says Ethan Ullman, who co-hosts a podcast about the musical comedian. “You don’t have to be an outcast to like Al but he’s certainly helping in being a beacon of acceptance for those who are.”
Jenee Fleenor Is Awarded Musician of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022
Jenee Fleenor, an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (fiddle, mandolin, and acoustic guitar), won the 2022 CMA Awards as Musician of the Year. She beat steel guitarist Paul Franklin, guitarists Brent Mason and Derek Wells, and banjo player Ilya Toshinkskiy. Jenee Fleenor first won the award in 2019, breaking Mac McAnally’s...
