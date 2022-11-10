ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Volunteers offer overnight warming for homeless

A temporary warming center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church was open all three nights over the weekend to provide a warm shelter for some of Columbia’s unhoused population during the onset of cold weather. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church worked together to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Central Bank selects artist to sculpt new downtown public art piece

California-based artist Pontus Willfors has been selected by the Central Bank of Boone County to create a new sculpture outside the bank at Broadway and Eighth Street. Out of the over 120 applicants from across the country, Willfors stood out for his unique approach, Mary Wilkerson, bank vice president of marketing, told the Missourian.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Welcome changes to CPS gifted education program, but more work needs to be done

Gifted education is a valuable opportunity that, unfortunately, has often been restricted to those with racial and economic privilege. In Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the gifted education program is known as Extended Educational Experiences (EEE). EEE has historically served mostly white and Asian students who are middle class or wealthy.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Freezing temperatures in Columbia bring snow, weather advisories

The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Breakdown of Missouri versus Tennessee

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 19th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Missouri versus Tennessee and how "the wheels fell off" according to Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before allowing 38 unanswered points.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

‘The wheels fell off’: Missouri overwhelmed on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It wasn’t long ago Missouri and Tennessee competed against one another in the middle of the SEC East standings. The Tigers won back-to-back games by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018. Since then, the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) have slowly closed the gap...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

Boonville, Blair Oaks football secure district championships

Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program's first in 11 seasons. Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton's 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU senior Hanson selected to NCAA Championships

Missouri cross country’s Marquette Hanson was selected to the NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday. The senior from Warrensburg finished 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds....
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN

Two people were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. The crash involving a semi and a car was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Blomenkamp said one person from each...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri volleyball comes up short in bid for second SEC win

Having clawed back into Saturday’s home match against LSU with a gutsy fourth set, Missouri volleyball was on the brink of its second Southeastern Conference win. After LSU’s Samarah Hill recorded her seventh kill of the match to give her team match point, MU sophomore Jordan Iliff slammed a kill of her own to tie the decisive set at 14-all.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers share the wealth in 82-53 win over Lindenwood

MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions. After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy