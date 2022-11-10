Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Volunteers offer overnight warming for homeless
A temporary warming center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church was open all three nights over the weekend to provide a warm shelter for some of Columbia’s unhoused population during the onset of cold weather. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church worked together to...
Columbia Missourian
Central Bank selects artist to sculpt new downtown public art piece
California-based artist Pontus Willfors has been selected by the Central Bank of Boone County to create a new sculpture outside the bank at Broadway and Eighth Street. Out of the over 120 applicants from across the country, Willfors stood out for his unique approach, Mary Wilkerson, bank vice president of marketing, told the Missourian.
Columbia Missourian
Welcome changes to CPS gifted education program, but more work needs to be done
Gifted education is a valuable opportunity that, unfortunately, has often been restricted to those with racial and economic privilege. In Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the gifted education program is known as Extended Educational Experiences (EEE). EEE has historically served mostly white and Asian students who are middle class or wealthy.
Columbia Missourian
Freezing temperatures in Columbia bring snow, weather advisories
The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.
Columbia Missourian
Blue Ridge Road closed off as Columbia police starts death investigation
The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads is currently closed.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Breakdown of Missouri versus Tennessee
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 19th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Missouri versus Tennessee and how "the wheels fell off" according to Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before allowing 38 unanswered points.
Columbia Missourian
‘The wheels fell off’: Missouri overwhelmed on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It wasn’t long ago Missouri and Tennessee competed against one another in the middle of the SEC East standings. The Tigers won back-to-back games by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018. Since then, the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) have slowly closed the gap...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
Five individual champs pace MU wrestling to first place in Tiger Style Invite
Missouri wrestling took first place in the Tiger Style Invite on Saturday at Staley High School in Kansas City. The Tigers finished with 187.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cal Poly (129.5) and third-place Illinois (127.5). Little Rock took fourth (93.5), and Drexel rounded out the field with 70 points.
Columbia Missourian
Boonville, Blair Oaks football secure district championships
Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program's first in 11 seasons. Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton's 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.
Columbia Missourian
MU senior Hanson selected to NCAA Championships
Missouri cross country’s Marquette Hanson was selected to the NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday. The senior from Warrensburg finished 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds....
Columbia Missourian
Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN
Two people were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. The crash involving a semi and a car was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Blomenkamp said one person from each...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball heats up late to pull away from Southeast Missouri
Missouri women's basketball didn't put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late were enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri. Missouri (3-0) entered the fourth quarter with a slim 46-42...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball comes up short in bid for second SEC win
Having clawed back into Saturday’s home match against LSU with a gutsy fourth set, Missouri volleyball was on the brink of its second Southeastern Conference win. After LSU’s Samarah Hill recorded her seventh kill of the match to give her team match point, MU sophomore Jordan Iliff slammed a kill of her own to tie the decisive set at 14-all.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers share the wealth in 82-53 win over Lindenwood
MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions. After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown...
Comments / 0