California-based artist Pontus Willfors has been selected by the Central Bank of Boone County to create a new sculpture outside the bank at Broadway and Eighth Street. Out of the over 120 applicants from across the country, Willfors stood out for his unique approach, Mary Wilkerson, bank vice president of marketing, told the Missourian.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO