mauinow.com
22nd Annual Paddle For Hunger set to support Maui Food Bank, Nov. 24
After two years of virtual events, Hawaiian Paddle Sports invites the community together to Paddle For Hunger in support of Maui Food Bank and its mission to feed the hungry. Registration is now open for the 22nd annual untimed paddling event at www.paddleforhunger.com. The 22nd Annual Paddle For Hunger is...
Bonnie Raitt to perform in Honolulu, on Maui in March
Grammy Award winner, Bonnie Raitt is coming to Honolulu and Maui for one-night concert events.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Home Design Center latest development in interisland business merger
An interisland business merger has produced a new home design center and showroom in Kihei, Maui. Miyake - HPM Building Supply’s new operation features home product displays for homeowners and contractors. It's HPM's fifth Home Design Center and the first on Maui. The center at 369 Huku Lii Place...
mauinow.com
Pacific Media Group and Hawai’i Visitors & Convention Bureau to launch Official Island Visitor Guidebooks
Hawaiʻi-based Pacific Media Group has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau to launch complimentary, island-specific Official Visitor Guidebooks. In 2023, Pacific Media Group will publish four destination publications:. Experience Kauaʻi. Experience Oʻahu. Experience Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi. Experience the Island of Hawaiʻi...
mauinow.com
Annual holiday Check-Out Hunger program supports Hawaiʻi Foodbank
Shoppers can help put food on the table for Hawai‘i residents facing hunger this holiday season with the annual Check-Out Hunger program from Hawai‘i Foodbank. This year’s program will take place in supermarkets on Maui, O‘ahu and Kaua‘i from today through Jan. 20, 2023. Check-Out...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 13, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 13, 2022. May they rest in peace. Frances Barbara Thompson, 90, of Hawi, Hawaiʻi passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 in Kamuela, Hawai‘i. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. Frances worked as a cashier for a hardware store.
Biggest event of the year for local Hawaii businesses
Local businesses from across the islands say this is the biggest event that kicks off the busy holiday season. They have been preparing for the 28th annual Made in Hawaii festival all year long.
mauinow.com
Day 7: West Maui wildfire now 80% contained
The West Maui wildfire is now 80% contained, according to an update provided by Maui Fire Department officials. Today marks Day 7 of the fire, which has scarred 2,100 acres since it was first reported in Kauaʻula Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
travelweekly.com
Putting Mauna Loa's rumbling in perspective
Word has traveled quickly across the Islands that Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is seeing more earthquakes than usual. It isn't currently erupting but the increase in small earthquakes caused it's advisory level to be raised from green to yellow in September. While that means it will be closely monitored by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, I want to be very clear: There's no need to panic or cancel travel plans to the Big Island of Hawaii.
bigislandnow.com
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau
No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sacrifices of Nisei veterans highlighted at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tribute to Nisei veterans took place at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center over the weekend. Park volunteers and staff talked about the sacrifices made by the second generation Japanese American service members who served in World War II. Two Nisei veterans were also in attendance. “It’s...
mauinow.com
Hawai’i Medical Service Association invests $125,000 for youth mental health initiatives
In response to the urgent need for resources to address the youth mental health crisis in our local communities, Hawai‘i Medical Service Association is investing $125,000 to support five unique programs across the state. The KIDS COUNT 2022 Hawaiʻi profile found that the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's RSV cases on the rise prompts call for mindful protection this holiday season
Rape victims at women's prison seek $7.5M from jury, but state says it's not responsible for the act. Rape victims at the Women's Community Correctional Center are asking that a jury award them $7.5 million. But the state says it's not responsible for the acts of rogue prison guards. Former...
mauinow.com
Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire
On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
Hawaii political signs: Private property or eyesore?
"You see it on fences of people's homes, things like that, those are legal," said DOT spokesman Jai Cunningham. "It's just when you see 'em on utility poles, when you see 'em on sidewalks, when you see 'em in medians, those are areas that you're not supposed to be in."
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National Adoption month and more than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be adopted. Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. ”I found out that I was unable to have babies naturally. We’ve fostered, we’ve tried IVF and we’ve hanai’d,”...
WBKO
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. “When I found out that I was unable to have babies naturally. We fostered, we’ve tried IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Chris Orupabo said. KHNL/KGMB reports November is National Adoption Month, and more than 100,000...
