Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
coladaily.com
Young entrepreneurs' lemonade to be served at Rich. One schools for Thanksgiving
Twin sisters Faith and Malia Jeffcoat, also known as 'The Lemonade Twins,' started selling homemade lemonade throughout Columbia and will soon have their beverage featured at Richland One schools. The budding entrepreneurs are students at Meadowfield Elementary School. And according to school officials, Nov. 16 and 17 are Meadowfield's 'VIP...
abccolumbia.com
Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival happening in the Midlands
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival takes place Sunday at the Beth Shalom Synagogue. Attendees can expect a wide array of traditional Jewish food, all prepared by Bubbies, which is a Jewish name for Grandma. Some of the food that will be available for sale on Sunday includes: Brisket, Corned Beef, Stuffed cabbage and Mandel Bread.
coladaily.com
Caliber Coffee moves to Columbia offering new coffee and support for veterans
Coffee lovers can now enjoy the taste of Caliber Coffee Company and support local veterans and first responders. The small-batch artisan coffee roaster recently announced its headquarters has moved to Columbia from Lakeland, FL. The company is also a proud partner of the veteran-owned company Palmetto State Armory. The relaunch...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: It’s time for Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of our area’s most popular festivals - and one of the most delicious - is this weekend. The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival is Sunday at Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia’s Forest Acres neighborhood. The event offers some tasty homemade, kosher...
WIS-TV
Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Walmart location on Bush River Road is being sold to a new company for warehousing. Representatives for Bunrootis LLC said the 203,819 square-foot building is being sold to Executive Personal Computers. The company Colliers represented Bunrootis in the sale. Bunrootis is an investment and...
coladaily.com
Running events take place in Columbia and Lexington
Long-distance runners in the Midlands took advantage of post-Tropical Storm Nicole's clear, sunny weather to put their best foot forward during the Veterans Day weekend. The first event took place Saturday at the home of the Lexington County Blowfish. It was the Run Hard Half Marathon, where participants started at Lexington County Baseball Stadium and raced down Highway 378 before returning to the ballpark.
abccolumbia.com
Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
WLTX.com
Irmo High School, Molina Healthcare giving away 500 holiday meals today
IRMO, S.C. — A local healthcare organization and high school are teaming up to help provide holiday meals to families in need on Sunday - and as of 3 p.m., they still have plenty available. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is working with Irmo High School International School of...
Hundreds receive free health screenings, Black Panther tickets at Columbia Health Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people received free health screenings Saturday as part of the 16th-annual Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Health Fair. Participants were screened for illnesses like diabetes and artery conditions. They were also able to receive vaccinations, including flu shots. Karen Johnson was among those...
abccolumbia.com
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is looking a lot like Christmas, at least at the State Fairgrounds. The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is underway this weekend. The craft show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry. November 12, 2022 – Sat. (10am...
WIS-TV
Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland One’s Nutrition Services Department will serve Thanksgiving meals. This year, meals will feature young entrepreneurs Faith and Malia Jeffcoat’s homemade lemonade as a part of the lunch program. The sisters, who are...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Indoor vendor market and Food Truck Fridays at the Gala Event Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local venue hosts events like parties, galas, and weddings. When they aren’t busy with all that- they host Food Truck Fridays and an indoor market for local business owners and those looking for good food and products. The Gala Event Center is located at...
“It brings everybody together": Santee Indian Tribe building community through annual turkey shoot
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe's annual turkey shoot is all about building camaraderie. It's a tradition that started seven years ago by former Chief Randy Crummie. Although it's open to people of all ages, it's especially geared toward children. “We’re just basically trying to keep it...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Home care resources for veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Military veterans often have difficulty asking for help, and as we all increase in age, our need for help also increases. Vets are used to helping others and putting so many others’ needs before their own, which can also be a reason they often have difficulty asking for help.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
coladaily.com
Leota Maxine Beck
Leota Maxine Beck, 86, of Sumter, died on Friday, November 11, 2022. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family locally. Mark Vrabel Funeral Home in. North Canton, Ohio, to announce further plans.
WIS-TV
A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
spoonuniversity.com
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students
The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
