Josiah and Lauren Duggar Now Own Land Close to Anna Duggar

Josh Duggar’s arrest and trial caused major strife among the Duggar family members . Josiah and Lauren Duggar used to have a presence on social media, but they’ve made their lives much more private since Josh’s scandals. Now, a new report suggests Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gave Lauren and Josiah land on the Duggar family property — and that puts them very close to Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar.

Where does Anna Duggar live now?

Josh Duggar is spending the foreseeable future in FCI Seagoville in Texas due to his guilty charge. So, where is his wife, Anna Duggar, residing now?

While there were rumblings of Anna potentially moving to be closer to Josh, it doesn’t look like she committed to that plan just yet. For now, Anna still lives on Duggar family property. Josh and Anna lived in a warehouse with their six (now seven) children.

Duggar followers noticed Josh and Anna lived in the garage/warehouse thanks to a few key details. Footage of Abbie Burnett trying on wedding dresses was taken in the warehouse, and Anna used to spend a lot of time at the Duggar family main house. This served as another clue that she and Josh lived very close to his parents.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gave Josiah and Lauren Duggar property on Duggar family land

It looks like Anna Duggar might have Duggar family neighbors soon. The Sun reports Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar gifted Josiah and Lauren Duggar a piece of property on the Duggar family land. Jim Bob and Michelle reportedly gave the couple 5.92 acres of vacant land on Nov. 1, 2022. As for where the land is located, it’s right next to where Jim Bob and Michelle’s home is.

It’s expected that Lauren and Josiah will now build a home and move on the Duggar family property. Before this, they were living in Lowell, Arkansas. The home they had didn’t have any connection to the Duggars before they bought it.

Aside from Anna, Joseph and Kendra Duggar also reportedly live on Duggar family land.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have stayed out of the spotlight since Josh Duggar’s arrest and trial

Lauren and Josiah Duggar used to have a serious social media presence, but after Josh Duggar’s arrest and trial, they’ve stayed out of the spotlight. Their Instagram, which has over 700,000 followers, is now private. There’s some speculation now that the couple moving on to the Duggar family property could mean Lauren is pregnant again, but this is unconfirmed.

It doesn’t seem like Anna Duggar had an incredibly close relationship with Josiah or Lauren, thus we don’t know if the couple will spend much time with Anna despite their proximity. According to In Touch , Anna is “distancing herself from Josh’s sisters,” which may include her sisters-in-law.

“It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” the insider said. “It was a nightmare navigating all that. Yes, it was horrible what Josh was accused of, but she needed unconditional support. Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

