The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs
In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
electrek.co
World’s largest floating offshore wind farm is now online
Hywind Tampen, the world’s largest and Norway’s first floating offshore wind farm, powered up yesterday for the first time. Norwegian power giant Equinor has developed and will operate Hywind Tampen, which consists of 11 8.6 megawatt (MW) turbines. It’s located around 140 km (87 miles) off the Norwegian coast in a water depth of between 260 and 300 meters (853 to 984 feet).
teslarati.com
Electric plane manufacturer takes off, receives worldwide orders
Australian regional airline Northern Territory Air Service (NTAS) has ordered 20 electric planes from manufacturer Eviation, and they are far from the only customer. Looking back only five years ago, the thought of electric commercial planes was laughable. Commercial jets use enormous amounts of energy just to keep them at cruising altitude, and they are often the choice of travel for trips spanning hundreds or thousands of miles. But with recent innovations in the sector, electric plane manufacturer Eviation is closer than ever to introducing this technology, and the airline industry is already beginning the ordering process.
electrek.co
Tesla to hold rare event for Tesla Semi deliveries on Dec. 1
Tesla confirmed that it is going to hold an event on December 1 for the first Tesla Semi deliveries. More details about the production version of the electric truck could be released. While Tesla used to hold regular unveiling events for new products and production vehicle programs, the automaker moved...
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
globalspec.com
Submersible solar pump designed for smallholder farmers
Community Energy Technology in the Middle East (Comet-ME), an Israeli-Palestinian non-profit organization providing basic energy and clean-water services to off-grid communities via environmentally and socially sustainable methods, has developed a submersible solar pump for smallholder farmers. The Solar Magnetic Plunger Pump (SMPP) is a patented, double action plunger pump driven...
heckhome.com
3 Reasons To Replace Your Residential Heating System
Combating the freezing temperatures of winter is something most homeowners are passionate about. Trying to keep the inside of a home warm without a functional heating unit can be challenging. Instead of allowing the internal temperature of your home to become frigid this winter, you should think about replacing your existing heating system.
globalspec.com
Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen
The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Successful Launch, Deployment, and Retrieval of LOFTID – An Innovative Inflatable Heat Shield
On the morning of November 10, an Atlas V rocket launched JPSS-2, NOAA’s newest environmental satellite into orbit. Hitching a ride on the rocket was NASA’s Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID). This mission demonstrated a cross-cutting aeroshell — a type of heat shield — for atmospheric re-entry.
natureworldnews.com
Southwest United States May Experience Stronger, More Widespread Summer Rainfall as a Result of Higher Temperatures
A group of scientists is searching for environmental hints from millions of years ago to predict what the southwestern climate may look like in the future as temperatures around the world continue to rise due to global warming. Scientists believed that warmer temperatures may result in heavier and more widespread...
electrek.co
Growing EV demand helps Volkswagen reach half a million ID deliveries one year early
As legacy automaker Volkswagen looks to electrify its entire lineup of vehicles over the next decade, it is touting accelerated progress today by reaching a milestone of 500,000 EV deliveries a year early. With ten new EV models planned for deliveries by 2026, Volkswagen is capitalizing off growing EV demand with hopes to further accelerate its electrification strategy around the globe.
What Is a Dealer Handling Fee, and Is it Negotiable?
When you purchase a new car, there are many fees including in its cost. One of them is the dealer handling fee. But what is that and is it negotiable? The post What Is a Dealer Handling Fee, and Is it Negotiable? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla helps boost EV market share in California’s crashing auto market
Tesla is showing some strong resilience in California’s crashing car market and is helping boost EV market share to a new record. With the slowdown that came with the pandemic and the more recent supply chain issues, the auto industry has yet to go back to pre-2020 levels of deliveries.
foodlogistics.com
$163B Worth of Stock Discarded Due to Waste, Overproduction
Overproduction and waste are exacerbating the supply chain crisis and hitting businesses to the tune of 3.6% of their annual profits, as nearly 8% of stock perishes or is discarded, according to an Avery Dennison report. This significant loss includes 4.3% of stock that spoils in the supply chain before it even reaches the shelf with a further 3.4% discarded due to overproduction. This loss amounts to $163.1 billion worth of inventory.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — A rainy future for the desert Southwest
Prehistoric patterns of climate change suggest the desert Southwest faces a future of more powerful monsoons, a new study has found. “Summer rainfall and flooding will likely increase in the future in southwestern North America,” Tripti Bhattacharya, an environmental sciences professor at the University of Syracuse, said in a statement.
scitechdaily.com
ESA SOLARIS: Wireless Power Beamed Down From Space
Solar power could be gathered far away in space and transmitted wirelessly down to Earth to wherever it is needed. The European Space Agency (ESA) plans to investigate key technologies needed to make Space-Based Solar Power a working reality through its SOLARIS initiative. Recently in Germany, one of these technologies, wireless power transmission, was demonstrated to an audience of decision-makers from business and government.
The States Making the Most Weapons for the US Army
The United States has the world’s largest defense industry and is on track to spend $872 billion on defense in the current fiscal year through September 2023, an 8% year-over-year increase. The manufacture and sale of everything from service revolvers to tactical drones, as well as the maintenance and operation of the country’s 420 military […]
