Tennessee State

Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs

In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
World’s largest floating offshore wind farm is now online

Hywind Tampen, the world’s largest and Norway’s first floating offshore wind farm, powered up yesterday for the first time. Norwegian power giant Equinor has developed and will operate Hywind Tampen, which consists of 11 8.6 megawatt (MW) turbines. It’s located around 140 km (87 miles) off the Norwegian coast in a water depth of between 260 and 300 meters (853 to 984 feet).
Electric plane manufacturer takes off, receives worldwide orders

Australian regional airline Northern Territory Air Service (NTAS) has ordered 20 electric planes from manufacturer Eviation, and they are far from the only customer. Looking back only five years ago, the thought of electric commercial planes was laughable. Commercial jets use enormous amounts of energy just to keep them at cruising altitude, and they are often the choice of travel for trips spanning hundreds or thousands of miles. But with recent innovations in the sector, electric plane manufacturer Eviation is closer than ever to introducing this technology, and the airline industry is already beginning the ordering process.
Tesla to hold rare event for Tesla Semi deliveries on Dec. 1

Tesla confirmed that it is going to hold an event on December 1 for the first Tesla Semi deliveries. More details about the production version of the electric truck could be released. While Tesla used to hold regular unveiling events for new products and production vehicle programs, the automaker moved...
Submersible solar pump designed for smallholder farmers

Community Energy Technology in the Middle East (Comet-ME), an Israeli-Palestinian non-profit organization providing basic energy and clean-water services to off-grid communities via environmentally and socially sustainable methods, has developed a submersible solar pump for smallholder farmers. The Solar Magnetic Plunger Pump (SMPP) is a patented, double action plunger pump driven...
3 Reasons To Replace Your Residential Heating System

Combating the freezing temperatures of winter is something most homeowners are passionate about. Trying to keep the inside of a home warm without a functional heating unit can be challenging. Instead of allowing the internal temperature of your home to become frigid this winter, you should think about replacing your existing heating system.
Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen

The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
Growing EV demand helps Volkswagen reach half a million ID deliveries one year early

As legacy automaker Volkswagen looks to electrify its entire lineup of vehicles over the next decade, it is touting accelerated progress today by reaching a milestone of 500,000 EV deliveries a year early. With ten new EV models planned for deliveries by 2026, Volkswagen is capitalizing off growing EV demand with hopes to further accelerate its electrification strategy around the globe.
$163B Worth of Stock Discarded Due to Waste, Overproduction

Overproduction and waste are exacerbating the supply chain crisis and hitting businesses to the tune of 3.6% of their annual profits, as nearly 8% of stock perishes or is discarded, according to an Avery Dennison report. This significant loss includes 4.3% of stock that spoils in the supply chain before it even reaches the shelf with a further 3.4% discarded due to overproduction. This loss amounts to $163.1 billion worth of inventory.
ESA SOLARIS: Wireless Power Beamed Down From Space

Solar power could be gathered far away in space and transmitted wirelessly down to Earth to wherever it is needed. The European Space Agency (ESA) plans to investigate key technologies needed to make Space-Based Solar Power a working reality through its SOLARIS initiative. Recently in Germany, one of these technologies, wireless power transmission, was demonstrated to an audience of decision-makers from business and government.
The States Making the Most Weapons for the US Army

The United States has the world’s largest defense industry and is on track to spend $872 billion on defense in the current fiscal year through September 2023, an 8% year-over-year increase. The manufacture and sale of everything from service revolvers to tactical drones, as well as the maintenance and operation of the country’s 420 military […]
