RideApart
Take A Look At QJ Motor’s New PV Electric Scooter
Love them or hate them, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been stepping up their game and making strides particularly in the electric motorcycle segment. We’ve seen some exciting new two-wheelers from Chinese manufacturers such as CFMoto’s Zeeho, and this time around, yet another motorcycle giant from China looks to make a name for itself in the rapidly growing electric scooter segment.
RideApart
QJ Motor Unveils Beginner-Friendly RX Electric Sportbike At EICMA 2022
For many of us performance motorcycling enthusiasts, a proper electric sportbike is what many of us have been waiting for in order to fully embrace the electrification of our beloved two-wheelers. While bikes like these well and truly exist thanks to brands like Zero and Energica, motorbikes like the Ego are still well beyond the reach of most average riders' budgets.
RideApart
Voge Unveils The 900 DS Adventure Bike At EICMA
Earlier in October, 2022, we got wind that Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Voge was going to release a new mid-sized adventure bike called the 900 DS. This bike was meant to represent the very best of what the Loncin-owned brand had to offer, and now the time has finally come for it to be unveiled in all its glory at EICMA 2022.
RideApart
Check Out XCELL, A Hydrogen Bike Concept With A Holographic Display
In the motorcycling world of 2022, digital displays and rider aids are everywhere. While large OEMs contemplate the next generation of adaptive electronic rider aids to enhance safety on the road, they’re certainly not the only ones that are doing so. Take this 2022 Red Dot Design Concept Award winner from Shanghai X-Idea Industrial Design Company. XCELL is its name, and heightened rider safety powered by hydrogen is its game.
RideApart
Chinese Manufacturer Gaokin Expected To Bring GK 1000 Cruiser To Europe
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Gaokin presented the GK 1000 cruiser in April, 2022, in its home market of China. One of the bigger players in the Chinese motorcycle market, Chongqing Gaokin Industry Co. manufactures motorcycles for the likes of Brixton and the Austrian-owned KSR group. Some models you may be familiar with are the Crossfire 500 and the Cromwell 1200.
RideApart
Watch This 1963 Lambretta Engine Get a Rebuild
Wrenching on bikes is a special kind of therapy, but for some of us that are all thumbs when it comes to tinkering, we might end up with more to fix. Luckily, there are quite a few videos of some more experienced hands showing us how it is done. This...
RideApart
Check Out This Tron-Inspired BMW K-Series Build
In the wonderful world of custom motorcycles, we get to see tons of builders putting the work into old machines only to turn them into rolling pieces of art. This particular video details a very peculiar build, that of a BMW K series motorcycle getting a Tron-inspired build complete with LED lights integrated into the bodywork.
RideApart
Take A Peek Inside How Royal Enfield Recreated Its 1901 Motor-Bicycle
When you’re an OEM with a storied past, it’s a completely understandable impulse to want to preserve your history, as much as possible. The impulse to dive into your history—be it personal or otherwise—is something most humans share. So, what if you try to find a particularly important building block, only to discover that it isn’t anywhere to be found?
RideApart
Brough Superior Unveils The Stunning New Lawrence Dagger
Brough Superior, a British-born, French-made boutique motorcycle manufacturer has been on the scene quite a bit lately thanks to its ultra luxurious Lawrence. The brand first appeared in 1919, and was dubbed the “Rolls Royce of motorcycles,” but the Second World War forced the company to cease operations.
