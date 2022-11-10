AgilityPortal Intranet for Companies offers an easy-to-use interface that encourages team collaboration. It enables users to share ideas and communicate through instant messaging. The software even provides analytics that track the value of interactions. It can be used to add social collaboration features to existing corporate intranets, marketing systems, or CRM systems. AgilityPortal also offers consulting services. The company is committed to ensuring that the product meets the needs of businesses.

