The jewellery industry is huge and is ever evolving. It needs to be so in order to survive and keep in interests of its customers as driving force to excel in jewellery making. Over the past few years the number of jewellery retail shops and brands have consistently seen a rise leading to the increase in competition on the jewellery markets. Hence, the jewellers nowadays need to work doubly hard in order to keep their business afloat. They must have qualities which are essential to survive in this cut throat industry. Here are a few of them.

20 HOURS AGO