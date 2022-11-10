AUSTINTOWN OH- It’s a new era of basketball in Austintown. While searching for a new coach, the Falcons girls program turned to a familiar face. They found their coach in former Falcon Natalie Lynn. It’s always a bonus having an alumnus be a coach. No one will take more care of the program’s success than someone who has played in it. Coach Lynn has plenty of tools in her new tool chest this season to work with. The Falcons return a ton of talent to the floor, and with the rest of the AAC graduating some of their key pieces, Fitch looks to make some waves in the conference. Last season Fitch ended the year at 14-9 (4-4). The Falcons open their new campaign on November 11 at home against Ashtabula Lakeside.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO