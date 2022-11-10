Read full article on original website
AUSTINTOWN FITCH GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH NATALIE LYNN
AUSTINTOWN OH- It’s a new era of basketball in Austintown. While searching for a new coach, the Falcons girls program turned to a familiar face. They found their coach in former Falcon Natalie Lynn. It’s always a bonus having an alumnus be a coach. No one will take more care of the program’s success than someone who has played in it. Coach Lynn has plenty of tools in her new tool chest this season to work with. The Falcons return a ton of talent to the floor, and with the rest of the AAC graduating some of their key pieces, Fitch looks to make some waves in the conference. Last season Fitch ended the year at 14-9 (4-4). The Falcons open their new campaign on November 11 at home against Ashtabula Lakeside.
LOUISVILLE LEOPARDS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) TOM SIEGFRIED
LOUISVILLE, OH- The Leopards boys’ basketball program is coming off an unbelievable run last season after winning the district final over Howland 63-56. The Leopards kept tournament hopes alive beating Glenville in a shootout 90-86 to advance to the regional final. The Leopards memorable season would end in the regional final, dropping the game to division two state champions, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
EAST BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) WITH CHIVAS WHIPPLE
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The East Golden Bears have a lot to look forward to on the hardwood in 2022-2023. The Golden Bears return a ton of varsity basketball players from a year ago. The Golden Bears bring back sophomore point guard Jared Colon. As a freshman, Colon started every game and averaged just under 14 points per game. Other sophomores to look for are Michael Brogdon, Arjay Pierce, Jamari Crum and Michael Franklin jr. All of these guys got valuable varsity minutes last season for the Golden Bears.
NEWTON FALLS BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S: (EP 1.) WITH ROY SEMBACH
NEWTON FALLS, OH- The Tigers boys basketball team has a lot coming back from a year ago. Newton Falls brought back three starters from a season ago including: point guard Mac Haidet, shooting guard Alex Pennington and post player Jake Kline. The Tigers also ave letter winners coming back from last season including: Dom Greathouse, Carmelo Moore and Dylan Mcgregor.
JEFFERSON PUTS THEIR BEST FOOT FORWARD
CANFIELD OH- Jefferson played maybe their best game of the season when it mattered most. On Saturday at South Range, a place that has been haunting for the Falcons in league play became a place of a fever dream as they beat Canton South 49-35 to earn a spot in the Regional Final.
RANGE IS FOR REAL; RAIDERS WASH AWAY MOONEY
GIRARD, OH- On the soggiest Friday night since July, two historically winning programs went toe-to-toe for the first time in their varsity football history. Some said it would never happen, others claim it was destiny this season – either way, we were served reality on Friday night in Arrowhead Stadium in Girard, and it was the Raiders that came away victorious 34-6 when the final snap was taken.
A PERFECT STORM; JFK GOES TO REGIONAL FINAL
CANFIELD OH- There’s good reason why Warren JFK’s defense is nicknamed the “Blue Storm.” On Saturday night Southern Local learned the lesson all too well as they got shutout by the Eagles in a 35-0 victory. This was no easy task, the Indians offense came in to the game averaging 39.5 points per game. However on this night the JFK defense held Southern to just 213 total yards on 53 plays.
CANFIELD TAKES DOWN URSULINE TO GET A REMATCH WITH CHARDON
NILES, OH- Canfield and Ursuline met for the first time since 1984 at Bo Rein Memorial Stadium for the regional semifinal in division three, region nine. Canfield got the early lead in the ballgame and took that lead the rest of the way to advance to the regional final for the second time in the last three years.
10-11 hours of rain! When it will start…
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold is starting this weekend and has staying power. Tip: Consider this your warning to dig out winter coats and gear. But, first, we are seeing one of the warmest days for a while today. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in later with breezy conditions.
