Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Downtown Development District Unveil Details for Inaugural New Orleans Holiday Parade

Tennessee Williams Festival’s Online Auction is Open for Bidding
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is hosting its annual “Menagerie of Holiday Gifts,” an online auction November 14 – December 3. The three-week auction is an annual fundraiser in preparation for the upcoming Festival in March. The organization has curated over 100 items to suit just about anyone’s holiday gift list. Donors have given gift cards for dining, hotel stays, spa treatments, museum memberships, event tickets, and shopping trips, plus some unique items for the literary-minded. The auction is also a way to promote local businesses and nonprofits.
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Tickets On Sale Nov. 17
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Broadway in New Orleans presented by Entergy and the Saenger Theatre are delighted to announce that tickets for TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will go on sale Thursday, November 17, for eight performances from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, 2023. Individual tickets...
