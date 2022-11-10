Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford missed Saturday's back leg of the back-to-back set due to lower back tightness. But after entering the week without any injury designation, he is back out there. He's also immediately starting, sending Blake Griffin back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and as a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Monday's contest. Our models currently project Dedmon...
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) questionable for Pistons Monday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is delaing with left hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) not listed Monday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Burks sat out Saturday night due to return to competition reconditioning. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry a designation. Expect him to suit up. Our...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle, and as a reuslt, it seems as though he will miss another game. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) for inactive Dennis Smith on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Ball will make his season debut and his first start after missing extended time with a left ankle sprain. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ball to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Ball's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (toe) out Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Bane was listed doubtful to play due to right toe soreness, so this comes as no surprise. Expect more work on the wing for John Konchar and David Roddy. In 12 games this...
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (shoulder) will play in Houston's Monday night game
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (shoulder) is active for the team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into tonight's game, but will suit up for Monday's tilt with the Clippers. The second-year guard is projected to score 28.2 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City Monday night; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change with the start of a new week. He's back in with the first unit, and in a corresponding move, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is headed back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Portland's Justise Winslow (illness) out on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Winslow will sit out with a non-COVID illness. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Sharpe's projection includes 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves starting for Lakers Sunday; Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Against a shorthanded Nets squad, head coach Darvin Ham is shaking things up with his starters. Reaves is getting the nod on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Wenyen Gabriel is headed to the bench.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 11/13/22
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic Monday
The Orlando Magic have listed Paolo Banchero (ankle sprain) as questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Banchero has missed the Magic's last two games with an ankle sprain, but could return for tomorrow's tilt with the Hornets. The first overall pick in last year's draft has certainly been living up to expectations in his rookie season.
numberfire.com
Bills expect Josh Allen (elbow) to start versus Vikings in Week 10
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is expected to be available and to start in the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After extensive meetings with doctors this week, the belief is that Allen is at little to no risk of further injuring his elbow, so he should be active for the Bills' important Week 10 game against the 7-1 Vikings. The Bills have not yet made any formal announcements, but he should be expected to start.
