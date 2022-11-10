Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary SchoolMark Randall HavensFort Worth, TX
Related
Sporting News
Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns
Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
Social media, fans react to Texas football’s bad loss to TCU
A loss that will be a tough one to swallow for No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs take care of business on the night of Nov. 12. Texas couldn’t muster anything on offense as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers was completely flat for the entire game.
Sporting News
What channel is TCU vs. Texas on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 college football game
There may not be a bigger game in the Big 12 for the remainder of the regular season than the all-Texas matchup between the Longhorns and TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are the last undefeated team in the conference and one of only four such teams in the Power 5 (the other three being Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan). If Sonny Dykes can get his team past Steve Sarkisian and Texas, it would be TCU's fifth ranked win of the season, tied for most in the country with Tennessee.
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
LISD bands fare well at UIL state marching competition
Three Lewisville ISD high school bands finished in the top 10 this week at the UIL state marching band competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The competition comes directly after the Bands of America Super Regionals and is the culmination of months of practice for band students that started in the hot Texas sun in July. As in years past, three LISD marching bands advanced to the finals amongst a field of the most competitive bands in the state.
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
tcu360.com
TCU Undergraduate Council to vote on graduation reduction Friday
Graduation requirements that administrators hope will attract and maintain more transfer students will be voted on this Friday by the undergraduate council. The provost office has proposed reducing graduation requirements for undergraduates so that transfer students can progress more quickly to meet degree requirements. The proposal was discussed during the...
fwtx.com
W.R. 'Bob' Watt Jr. Dies at 88
W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., who for 33 years served as president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Fort Worth, the organization announced. He was 88 years old. Watt played a pivotal role in transforming the...
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
LongHorn Steakhouse Planned for Weatherford
Expertly crafted steaks and more could be available to diners in the summer of 2023.
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
CBS Austin
80 years later, a Texas sailor who died at Pearl Harbor gets his final burial
AUSTIN, Texas — Clarence A. Blaylock was laid to rest on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, with full military honors. Blaylock, of Fort Worth, died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. Relatives...
Houston Chronicle
Texas Democrats look to a future beyond Beto
DALLAS — On the first day of early voting in Texas in late October, the line to see Beto O’Rourke near a polling place in East Dallas snaked over wet grass in an occasionally torrential rain. O’Rourke, a political celebrity vying to become the first Democratic governor of...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
tcu360.com
Society of Physics Students’ leaders push for national recognition
A student club at TCU has started working toward a new goal: national recognition. Society of Physics Students (SPS) focuses on connecting students interested in astronomy and physics through academic and social-based events. The club is open to all majors and welcomes any student interested in the subject. This semester,...
Our First Look At Cathedral Bistro In Plano
Dallas favorite chef Luke Rogers has made his way to the suburbs. In his newest venture, Cathedral, the restaurant’s executive chef, who is known for his crafty takes on world cuisine, shifts his focus to Italian food in a steakhouse setting. Cathedral opened this past August in Plano, and has quickly become one of the buzziest new restaurants in the city.
Comments / 0