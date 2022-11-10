Just weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast of Florida, Floridians and insurers face Hurricane Nicole’s arrival — and its costs.

Read full article on original website
Attorneys, law enforcement unsure how recreational marijuana will affect Missouri policing
ST. LOUIS — Missourians will be able to buy recreational marijuana by early February, but both attorneys and police are unsure what the drug’s legalization means for police departments, officers and residents. Attorneys speculated that charges for driving while intoxicated could rise as the use of marijuana increases....
Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter aids Wreaths Across America
GLADSTONE — The William Boydston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen to support the Wreaths Across America participating location in Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. This is the second year that the William Boydston chapter will participate in the national program that has a mission of "Remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom."
