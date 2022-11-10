Just weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast of Florida, Floridians and insurers face Hurricane Nicole’s arrival — and its costs.

GLADSTONE — The William Boydston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen to support the Wreaths Across America participating location in Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. This is the second year that the William Boydston chapter will participate in the national program that has a mission of "Remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom."

