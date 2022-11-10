Ohio State basketball vs. Charleston Southern: How to watch, listen, and stream the game

The Ohio State basketball team had a successful opening game to the 2022-2023 season when it downed Robert Morris 91-53 on Monday night. There was plenty to take from the game after getting our first real peek at so many new faces, but now it’s off to the next one.

The Buckeyes are still at home for their second game of the campaign, welcoming in Charleston Southern for another nonconference affair. This time, rather than having to find a stream only of the game, you can actually dial this one up a real, live cable network.

Here is everything you need to know to find and watch, stream, or listen to the Ohio State hoops on a Thursday night.

Basic info

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Live Streaming: BTN+ (a subscription-only streaming site as part of the Big Ten Network)

TV announcers:

Kevin Kugler

Jess Settles

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

