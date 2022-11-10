ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
930 AM KMPT

Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?

This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed

With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Holiday Craft Fair Season! Awesome One in Lolo This Saturday

Time for me to throw out that ceremonial first holiday craft fair pitch!. Now, if your non-profit organization has an event like this coming up soon, it doesn't mean we won't help promote yours for free, too. They're fun to talk about, and if it gets you a little extra foot traffic, then that's a win! It's just that my buddies at Lolo Community Center got to me first. And it's as cool of a place to start as any.
LOLO, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60

NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy