Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?
This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Missoula Red Robin closed indefinitely
The Red Robin restaurant at the Southgate Mall in Missoula has closed its doors until further notice.
Walking Audit Planned for North Reserve Street Pedestrian Safety
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Reserve Street Public Working Group and other organizations have planned a ‘Walking Audit’ of North Reserve Street in the vicinity of the newly opened Chic-Fil-A on November 22. KGVO News spoke to Kevin Davis, organizer of the Reserve Street Public Working Group...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
NBCMontana
Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
Holiday Craft Fair Season! Awesome One in Lolo This Saturday
Time for me to throw out that ceremonial first holiday craft fair pitch!. Now, if your non-profit organization has an event like this coming up soon, it doesn't mean we won't help promote yours for free, too. They're fun to talk about, and if it gets you a little extra foot traffic, then that's a win! It's just that my buddies at Lolo Community Center got to me first. And it's as cool of a place to start as any.
NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications
Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
UPDATED INFO: Montana Soldiers Returning from Middle East TODAY
We have some updated info on the homecoming events today (Thursday November, 10th) across Montana. Here's what you need to know for Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, and other locations across Montana. Here's the full info shared by the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion: (sharing in full here so...
Check Out The Huge List of Veterans Day Freebies in Missoula 2022
Today is Veteran's Day, and each year we thanks both veterans and active duty for their service to our country. Sometimes the best way to say "thanks" is with free chow. Restaurants all over town are offering up some sort of deal for Vets and Active Duty. The one's that I found include:
