numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford missed Saturday's back leg of the back-to-back set due to lower back tightness. But after entering the week without any injury designation, he is back out there. He's also immediately starting, sending Blake Griffin back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (toe) out Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Bane was listed doubtful to play due to right toe soreness, so this comes as no surprise. Expect more work on the wing for John Konchar and David Roddy. In 12 games this...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle, and as a reuslt, it seems as though he will miss another game. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) out for Pistons on Monday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph will not play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the new week. In 12 games this...
numberfire.com
Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Matisse Thybulle on Saturday for inactive De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle will make his second start this season after De'Anthony Melton was ruled out. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Thybulle's projection includes 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) doubtful for Lakers' Sunday matchup versus Nets
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. James is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to sit one game with a left adductor strain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to play more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 14th in defensive rating if James remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves starting for Lakers Sunday; Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Against a shorthanded Nets squad, head coach Darvin Ham is shaking things up with his starters. Reaves is getting the nod on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Wenyen Gabriel is headed to the bench.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton (back) out on Saturday, Matisse Thybulle to start
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Melton is not active after Philadelphia's guard was ruled out with a back ailment. In a matchup versus an Atlanta team ranked tenth in defensive rating, expect Matisse Thybulle to see more minutes. In...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (shoulder) will play in Houston's Monday night game
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (shoulder) is active for the team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into tonight's game, but will suit up for Monday's tilt with the Clippers. The second-year guard is projected to score 28.2 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) ruled out for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. After playing 25 minutes in his season debut on Friday, Burks has been ruled out of action on the second leg of the back-to-back set due to return to competition reconditioning. In 25...
numberfire.com
Cade Cunningham (shin) out again Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Cunningham is still dealing with left shin soreness, so the team has once again ruled him out of action for Saturday's affair. Expect Cory Joseph to see another start at point guard. In...
numberfire.com
Portland's Justise Winslow (illness) out on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Winslow will sit out with a non-COVID illness. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Sharpe's projection includes 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) out for Grizzlies Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. This is no surprise, as Jackson was listed doubtful. However, it seems as though a return to the court is close on the horizon for the standout big.
