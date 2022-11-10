Read full article on original website
Cherokee Nation To Open Language Center On Nov. 15
The Cherokee Nation plans to open what the tribe believes is the nations largest indigenous language center. The Durbin Feeling Language Center opens Tuesday in a refurbished casino building not far from the tribal headquarters in Tahlequah. The center will consolidate language instruction translation services into a single building, with...
Money Monday: Planning For Retirement
TULSA, Okla. - Planning for retirement can feel daunting especially if you do not know where to start. On Monday, financial expert Paul Hood from Hood CPAs joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss some questions that we want to have answered when it comes to planning for retirement.
Tulsa Parks Partners With TU To Create Youth Basketball League
Tulsa Parks is teaming up with the University of Tulsa to get more kids involved in recreational activities by forming a youth basketball league. The basketball league will be called the Hurricane Youth Basketball League, and it will give kids from kindergarten through 5th grade the opportunity to get out and participate in recreational activities. While Tulsa Parks has youth sports programs that kicked off again coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Parks wanted to partner with local organizations to create better programming and get more kids involved.
Holland Hall Teacher Named Finalist For Chinese Language Teaching Award
A Holland Hall teacher has been named a finalist for an award honoring teachers who teach the Chinese language in the Midwest. Dr. Alpha Edens is one of only five finalists for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award in the country. "That really means a lot to me,” said Edens....
Hummingbird Fine Arts Highlights TPS Student's Artwork
Young, aspiring artists in Tulsa Public Schools are getting a chance to show off their work at a local gallery. Every month, Hummingbird Fine Craft will highlight a different school's art program and most of the pieces are on sale. Aleks Kitchens is the fine arts content manager for Tulsa...
Tulsa To Host 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships
Tulsa’s BOK Center and Cox Business Center are set to host the USA Gymnastics Championships in 2023. More than 1,600 of the nation’s top acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling gymnasts will be in Tulsa from June 20 to 24 for the event. The annual event attracts Olympians...
Women's Retirement Group Sews Blankets For Those In Need
With temperatures dropping and chances for snow in the forecast, a group of Tulsa women is trying to do Something Good for the homeless. The colder temperatures have many people in Green Country looking forward to snuggling up in their homes to stay warm. But for the homeless, that’s not an option, so the Women's Group at University Village Retirement Community is making blankets to help.
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
Tulsa Public Schools Honoring Native Americans With Heritage Month Celebration
November is Native American Heritage Month and Tulsa Public Schools is celebrating all next week. Starting Monday, schools will have a theme every day that honors Native American culture. Monday is "Rock your Mocs" day, a national day event that invites people to celebrate tribes by wearing moccasins. Then, there...
Cox Business Convention Center Hosts Free Screening Of 'Tulsa King'
Lots of people were at the Cox Convention Center Sunday afternoon for the Tulsa King premier. Spokespeople from the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Oklahoma Film and Music Office gave remarks before the episode screening. "Tulsa King" is now streaming on Paramount Plus. New episodes release every Sunday on the...
BOK Center Announces Lizzo Concert Coming In May 2023
The BOK Center announced that Lizzo is coming to Tulsa next year. The venue slowly revealed the artist's name on Monday with a display on the roof of the Grand Lobby Plaza at 3rd and Denver entrance. The 3x Grammy Award-winning artist will bring her "The Special 2our" to Green Country on May 20 with tickets going on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.
Tulsa Transit Discusses Some Route Changes, Improvements
People using Tulsa Transit will see some changes next month. Tulsa Transit is adding on to some of their current routes and getting rid of others. Edith Kizzie said she’s happy about the new changes because, on some routes, she can stay on the bus longer without having to transfer.
Pride Of Broken Arrow Performs At Bands Of America Grand Nationals
The "Pride of Broken Arrow" performed Friday at the Bands of America Grand Nationals preliminaries!. The championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is the highest level of competition for marching bands. The semi-finals are Saturday, Nov. 12. The school shared a video of the excited reaction from family and...
Osage Nation Set To Build $17 Million Sports Complex Park In Pawhuska
Pawhuska’s City Council recently voted to remove part of a street in town, paving the way for the Osage Nation to build a multimillion-dollar park. The roughly 25 acres of land south of Main Street that used to be a railroad right of way sits almost empty now. But...
City Of Tulsa Partnering With Petco, Oklahoma Alliance For Animals For Pet Wellness Fair
The City of Tulsa is partnering with Petco and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to host a pet wellness fair Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can bring cats and dogs to McClure Park for free vaccines, dewormer and pet food. Microchipping will also be available for $5.
Guns To Garden Tools Buyback Event Encourages Gun Safety
Some people had the chance to trade in their guns for a good cause on Saturday. This was at the 'Guns to Garden Tools' buyback event, hosted by Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry and Counselor Crista Patrick. All guns turned in were destroyed on site and will be melted down and formed...
Hillcrest & THD Launch 'Don't Bug Me Campaign'
You’ve probably heard the jingle. The ‘Don't Bug Me’ campaign is back. The Hillcrest HealthCare System and the Tulsa Health Department want to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19. You'll hear the "Don't Bug Me" campaign on TV and the radio and see...
Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike Now Open To Drivers
TULSA, Okla. - The Gilcrease Expressway turnpike is now open, giving drivers another way around Tulsa. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us the project.
Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In
A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In
Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
