numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford missed Saturday's back leg of the back-to-back set due to lower back tightness. But after entering the week without any injury designation, he is back out there. He's also immediately starting, sending Blake Griffin back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City Monday night; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change with the start of a new week. He's back in with the first unit, and in a corresponding move, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is headed back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (toe) out Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Bane was listed doubtful to play due to right toe soreness, so this comes as no surprise. Expect more work on the wing for John Konchar and David Roddy. In 12 games this...
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness, which is why he entered the day on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) inactive on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith will not suit up after he suffered an ankle sprain on Thursday night. Expect LaMelo Ball to replace Smith's role against a Heat unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Ball's projection includes 15.8...
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Matisse Thybulle on Saturday for inactive De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle will make his second start this season after De'Anthony Melton was ruled out. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Thybulle's projection includes 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5...
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (shoulder) will play in Houston's Monday night game
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (shoulder) is active for the team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into tonight's game, but will suit up for Monday's tilt with the Clippers. The second-year guard is projected to score 28.2 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Cade Cunningham (shin) out again Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Cunningham is still dealing with left shin soreness, so the team has once again ruled him out of action for Saturday's affair. Expect Cory Joseph to see another start at point guard. In...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) not spotted on field for pre-game warmups
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was not seen on the field for pre-game warmups ahead of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is officially active but was not on the field for pre-game warmups. He has yet to be seen on the field today, despite his active status. Case Keenum warmed up with Buffalo's wide receivers during pre-game.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) questionable for Pistons Monday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is delaing with left hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Buffalo's' Josh Allen (elbow) 'in line to play' in Week 10's matchup versus Vikings
According to Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is "in line to play" in Week 10's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After Allen displayed an ability to grip a football and Matt Barkley was not activated off the Bills' practice squad, Buffalo's starting quarterback is reportedly on track to play in Week 10 per Rapoport.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Sunday 11/13/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com
Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver
According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
