FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford missed Saturday's back leg of the back-to-back set due to lower back tightness. But after entering the week without any injury designation, he is back out there. He's also immediately starting, sending Blake Griffin back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) out for Pistons on Monday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph will not play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the new week. In 12 games this...
numberfire.com
Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (toe) out Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Bane was listed doubtful to play due to right toe soreness, so this comes as no surprise. Expect more work on the wing for John Konchar and David Roddy. In 12 games this...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves starting for Lakers Sunday; Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Against a shorthanded Nets squad, head coach Darvin Ham is shaking things up with his starters. Reaves is getting the nod on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Wenyen Gabriel is headed to the bench.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (illness) questionable for Portland on Tuesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Winslow is still dealing with a non-COVID illness, which caused him to miss Saturday's contest. As a result, the team has listed him as questionable for Tuesday night. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Denver's Bones Hyland (health protocols) out on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland (health protocols) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hyland will miss his second straight game for health protocol purposes. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench against a Chicago team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Brown's current projection...
numberfire.com
Bills expect Josh Allen (elbow) to start versus Vikings in Week 10
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is expected to be available and to start in the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After extensive meetings with doctors this week, the belief is that Allen is at little to no risk of further injuring his elbow, so he should be active for the Bills' important Week 10 game against the 7-1 Vikings. The Bills have not yet made any formal announcements, but he should be expected to start.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
numberfire.com
Cade Cunningham (shin) out again Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Cunningham is still dealing with left shin soreness, so the team has once again ruled him out of action for Saturday's affair. Expect Cory Joseph to see another start at point guard. In...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City Monday night; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change with the start of a new week. He's back in with the first unit, and in a corresponding move, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is headed back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (personal) not listed for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okongwu missed Saturday night's game due to personal reasons. However, on the initial report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to go. Our models project Okongwu for...
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (shoulder) will play in Houston's Monday night game
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (shoulder) is active for the team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into tonight's game, but will suit up for Monday's tilt with the Clippers. The second-year guard is projected to score 28.2 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) out for Grizzlies Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. This is no surprise, as Jackson was listed doubtful. However, it seems as though a return to the court is close on the horizon for the standout big.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) not listed Monday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Burks sat out Saturday night due to return to competition reconditioning. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry a designation. Expect him to suit up. Our...
