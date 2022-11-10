Read full article on original website
Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis
LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.
Zoe Kazan confirms she’s had baby three days after confirming pregnancy
Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of her...
