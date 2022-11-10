Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of her...

