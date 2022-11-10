CONNECTIONS MADE Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take...

23 MINUTES AGO