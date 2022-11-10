Read full article on original website
Missing Dubuque man found dead
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
KCRG.com
Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison Thursday for a deadly car crash that happened last year. Branden Authement was convicted of homicide by vehicle OWI, serious injury by vehicle, and theft. A criminal complaint shows he stole a vehicle from a...
iheart.com
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
iheart.com
One Person Dead After Motorcycle Hits Deer in Eastern Iowa
(Monticello, IA) -- A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Jones County. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 on Wednesday evening on Highway 38 near Monticello. The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital but later died of their injuries. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
KCRG.com
Three charged in fatal January shooting of Cedar Rapids teen
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
superhits106.com
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a fire in and around a clothes dryer caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout their one-story home Friday morning. Firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1300 block of M Avenue NE just after 10 a.m. The...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
biztimes.biz
‘The salon is my happy place’: Black hair stylists fill gap in Dubuque market
When Shanta Long moved to Dubuque in 2019, she would drive all the way to Chicago to have her hair done. Long, who is Black, had trouble tracking down appointments locally with stylists who understood how to correctly care for her hair and provide the services for which she was looking. Some friends told her there would be closer options in Davenport, Iowa, but having grown up in Chicago, she felt more comfortable making the three-hour drive until she found somewhere closer to her new home.
The City of Dubuque is currently accepting applications and seeking volunteers for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a volunteer-based snow shoveling assistance program.
According to the City of Dubuque website, the program pairs volunteers with residents who are physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property and do not have other resources to clear it; this includes neighbors, friends, family, or a hired service. To...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Five Businesses, Attractions That Would Make Dubuque Even Better
Having been in the Tri-States for eight months, I've had a lot of time to explore the area and the businesses within it. I love so many food and entertainment options out here, but I do long for a few businesses and attractions that I enjoyed back home near Chicago.
