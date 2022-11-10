ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Spun

Look: Packers Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury. Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half. It doesn't look good. That pinky is not where it's...
The Spun

NFL World Worried About Aaron Rodgers On Sunday

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback doesn't appear to be close to 100 percent health against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers, who's been playing through a thumb injury, appears to be bothered by it already on Sunday afternoon. The Packers quarterback appeared to be in pain on the sideline.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Dak Prescott's Performance Sunday

Maybe they were his fault, maybe they weren't, but either way, Dak Prescott has thrown two crushing interceptions against the Packers on Sunday. Dallas and Green Bay are tied, 7-7, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys should probably be up by a score or two, but Prescott has now thrown back-to-back brutal interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Hired Longtime NFL Coach

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly made a notable addition to their coaching staff. Green Bay, which is coming off a huge win over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, have reportedly hired a former Detroit Lions assistant coach. Longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant has reportedly joined the Packers staff.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Trevon Diggs Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday's Loss

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers were trending in opposite directions before Sunday's game. Dallas handily won both games after welcoming back Dak Prescott, and Green Bay dropped five consecutive losses before Week 10's meeting. However, the Packers earned a 31-28 victory over the Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Following...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Packers Have Made A Big Change On Special Teams

The Green Bay Packers are making a move many onlookers think should have happened long ago. Via Zach Jacobson of CBS Sports, head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that they're removing Amari Rodgers from punt returns. During Sunday's overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, he coughed up his fifth fumble of the season (fourth on special teams).
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Video: Surprise NFL Onside Kick Is Going Viral On Sunday

What a way to get Sunday started. On the first play of the game, the Jacksonville Jaguars opened the game with a surprise onside kick to steal the Chiefs' opening possession. Fans reacted to the trickery on social media. "Awesome," a user replied. "Doug’s penchant for psychological warfare is underrated,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera disappointed with Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday

When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Queen City News

PJ Walker’s injury reignites grass vs turf debate

The debate continues as to whether there is a correlation between an injury and the playing surface that it occurs on.  Players will argue that more injuries happen on artificial surfaces than on natural grass, but the NFL sources data that statistically proves that wrong. Charlotte Sports Live dives into the ongoing debate.
Packers.com

A title-winning Packers coach has faced former team twice before

GREEN BAY – As Mike McCarthy makes his return to Lambeau Field on Sunday as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, it's worth detailing the history of such an occasion. The Packers have had four championship-winning coaches – Curly Lambeau (six titles), Vince Lombardi (five), Mike Holmgren (one) and McCarthy (one) – and McCarthy is now the third of those four to face Green Bay as the leader of another franchise.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers

When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
NASHVILLE, TN

