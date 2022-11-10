Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says It Would Be A ‘Dream’ To Reunite Tag Team In AEW
A former IMPACT wrestling name who is currently signed with AEW has said it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with her former tag partner on AEW. The Bunny (FKA Allie in IMPACT wrestling), was speaking in an interview with Grue Rume when she made the comments. The...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Reveals Time Was Cut From Memorable Pay-Per-View Match
AEW star Anthony Ogogo made his in-ring debut for AEW back at Double or Nothing in 2021, when he took on the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The match is memorable among AEW fans for it’s build up, including the infamous weigh in segment and Cody’s promo about America vs the United Kingdom.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend In Incredible Shape Amid Return Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared a new training video, amid rumors about a potential WWE in-ring return. Austin notably wrestled his first official match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38 in April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match. While at the time, Austin indicated that he...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Star Teases WWE Character Change
WWE star Lacey Evans has teased going ‘back to basics’ following the November 11 edition of SmackDown. During the show, Evans competed in a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender to the SmackDown Women’s Title. Shotzi was ultimately victorious, pinning Evans to earn a shot at...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Makes In-Ring Debut
Recent WWE recruit Kale Dixon made his in-ring debut at the November 12 NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. During the show, Dixon faced off against Tank Ledger, with Ledger ultimately scoring the victory. Kale Dixon, real name Caleb Balgaard joined WWE as part of the class of August 2022...
wrestletalk.com
Bizarre Fan Attack On Star At WWE House Show
There was a bizarre situation that took place earlier tonight at a WWE house show in Peoria, Illinois for Saturday Night Main Event. Making their return to Peoria for the first time in over two and a half years, one top WWE star was greeted with a less than warm reception.
wrestletalk.com
Reason For Botched WWE Spot Revealed
The reason behind a botched spot on the most recent episode (November 11) of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. On last Friday’s edition of the show, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the six-way championship opportunity match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. The...
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt First Feud Revealed, WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans, Another Released Star Returns – News Bulletin – November 12, 2022
Bray Wyatt’s first feud back in WWE has been revealed, an update on WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 39, another released WWE star officially makes their return, and more!. It’s Saturday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Saturday, 12 November, 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Exciting Match Announced For November 14 WWE Raw
WWE has announced an exciting match for next week’s (November 14) episode of Raw. On this week’s show, United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins had a heck of a night, retaining his title in the main event. The main event saw Rollins defeat Austin Theory for...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Spotted At UFC 281
A former WWE SmackDown champion has been spotted at UFC 281, checking out the massive fight night from on the floor near the octagon!. Hopping on to Twitter to share a short clip of not only their awesome seat near the UFC ring and her cute outfit, a former WWE SmackDown champion is in the house for UFC 281.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes Backstage Return
An update has emerged on Robert Roode (Bobby Roode), ahead of his impending return to WWE TV. Roode hasn’t wrestled on TV since competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 edition of SmackDown. The popular star has competed in several bouts at house...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reflects On Release
Former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush has reflected on his release from WWE as part of the April 2020 round of budget cuts. Rush joined WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand, before being moved to 205 Live in 2018. He later became Bobby Lashley’s hype man...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Stars ‘Offended’ By Previous Releases
Luke Gallows has admitted that he and Karl Anderson were ‘offended’ when they were let go by WWE in 2020. The Good Brothers were released during the April 2020 round of COVID-19 pandemic related cuts. These cuts took place shortly after WrestleMania 36 aired on April 4 and 5.
wrestletalk.com
WWE In-Ring Return Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced an in-ring return for next week’s episode of NXT. In recent weeks, Veer Mahaan returned to the show, seemingly beginning to reunite his Indus Sher tag team with NXT star Sanga. Veer and Sanga, then as Rinku and Saurav respectively, debuted on NXT, managed by...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Positives Of AEW Compared To Previous Companies
A former WWE wrestler and veteran of the industry has revealed the plus sides of working for AEW compared to previous companies. In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes revealed what he appreciates about Tony Khan’s booking in AEW. Rhodes began by describing his time...
wrestletalk.com
Controversial Former WWE Star Believes He Could Have ‘Saved’ ROH
Controversial former WWE star nZo – known in WWE as Enzo Amore – has said that he could have “saved” Ring of Honor. nZo, who also wrestles under the name Real1, was suspended from WWE following allegations of sexual assault back in January 2018, and fired shortly after.
wrestletalk.com
Controversy Surrounding Released Star’s WWE Return
Another released WWE star made their return on last night’s (November 11) episode of SmackDown, when Sarah Logan returned to WWE. Sarah had been shown in vignettes hyping up the return of the Viking Raiders in recent weeks, and they finally made their mark on last night’s show.
Comments / 0