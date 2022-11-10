Read full article on original website
Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
Tip for caring for those with dementia
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022) Tip for caring for those with dementia. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are...
LIVE: Veterans Voices special
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is honoring our veterans by sharing their stories this Veterans Day. “Veterans Voices” airs at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8. It will also stream on woodtv.com. We’re introducing you to veterans in our community and looking at programs designed to support...
BIGGBY COFFEE and community lace-up for World Mental Health Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan put on the second annual B THE ONE RUN to support mental health awareness. The run was in support of World Mental Health Day and the benefactor of the event is i understand love heals. Click the video above to watch!
Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022) Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.:...
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
Christopher Schurr legal team set for 'informational conference'
The Defense team of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will meet with a judge and prosecutors this week after a judge ruled in October to send the case to trial. Schurr is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli recovering after being stabbed eight times
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police K-9 was rushed into emergency surgery Monday after being stabbed eight times during a standoff. Sunday night: Police K9 injured after 6 hour standoff with Grand Rapids man. K-9 Eli had significant blood loss that required a blood transfusion, according to...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
Missing, endangered man with Alzheimer’s last seen near Holland, police say
HOLLAND, MI -- A man reported missing and possibly endangered Saturday was last seen near Holland, police said. Officers from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety received a call about 8 a.m. Nov. 12, from the family of 86-year-old Robert Edward Pearce, reporting him as a missing, endangered person. Pearce’s...
Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies: Thieves asked woman for ride, stole car
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety …. A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns. (Nov. 14, 2022) Study: 33% of households forgoing necessities to …. A new study shows that more than 30% of households in Michigan are going without necessities like food...
Wade Rouse releases a perfect book for this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We had a first taste of wintry weather over the weekend – the chilly air has settled into West Michigan! This is a great time to curl up in front of the fire or with a nice blanket and a good book. One of our favorite authors has a brand new, winter-themed novel called “A Wish For Winter.” Wade Rouse joins us to discuss the book and the inspiration behind it!
Police dog stabbed during standoff with barricaded gunman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A police dog suffered serious stab injuries early Monday, Nov. 14, during a overnight standoff with a man who fired multiple gunshots, Grand Rapids police said. The dog suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. The incident began just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of...
