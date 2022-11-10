ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
Tip for caring for those with dementia

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022) Tip for caring for those with dementia. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are...
LIVE: Veterans Voices special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is honoring our veterans by sharing their stories this Veterans Day. “Veterans Voices” airs at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8. It will also stream on woodtv.com. We’re introducing you to veterans in our community and looking at programs designed to support...
Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022) Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.:...
Christopher Schurr legal team set for 'informational conference'

The Defense team of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will meet with a judge and prosecutors this week after a judge ruled in October to send the case to trial. Schurr is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on...
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns

Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety …. A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns. (Nov. 14, 2022) Study: 33% of households forgoing necessities to …. A new study shows that more than 30% of households in Michigan are going without necessities like food...
Wade Rouse releases a perfect book for this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We had a first taste of wintry weather over the weekend – the chilly air has settled into West Michigan! This is a great time to curl up in front of the fire or with a nice blanket and a good book. One of our favorite authors has a brand new, winter-themed novel called “A Wish For Winter.” Wade Rouse joins us to discuss the book and the inspiration behind it!
