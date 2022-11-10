WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation now oversees roughly half of the Saint-Gobain property, after the well-known Worcester manufacturer transferred 51 acres of its campus to the W.B.D.C. last week. It's part of an effort to redevelop Worcester's Greendale neighborhood. W.B.D.C. president Craig Blais said they plan to...

