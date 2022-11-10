ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

DeKalb County looks at buggy tax again

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After multiple months of consideration, DeKalb County Commissioners are once again pondering a buggy tax. It’s a proposition that seems Sisyphean at this point, with the commissioners having gotten close, but ultimately not being able to find enough support in late September. On...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
wboi.org

Voter turnout drops across region from 2018

Voter turnout dropped from the 2018 midterms in every Northeast Indiana county with data available this election. The number of registered voters has increased in every county in the region since 2018, but voter turnout dipped by more than 10% in nearly every county, except Kosciusko County where turnout dropped by 9%.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Surack Family Foundation Pledges $3 Million To Trine Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Trine University has received a $3 million pledge from the Surack Family Foundation toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the approximately 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility which was announced in June. The facility will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack is the son of 1956 Tri-State College (now Trine University) graduate Jim Surack. Opening in fall 2024, the approximately $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus, developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn agenda includes electric rate hike, chamber report

AUBURN - The Auburn City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes appointment of Darrell Wellman to the planning commission and the fire department’s request for $5,000 for the firework display. A public hearing is scheduled for the Board of Public Works budget statement.
AUBURN, IN
Times-Bulletin

Winter overspreads area with Saturday snowstorm

VAN WERT — It all happened so fast that many county residents didn’t have time to dig their January clothes out of the closet. Temperatures much of November have been well-above normal with several days touching the 70-degree or higher mark. On Friday, temperatures still lingered in the low 60’s until late in the afternoon when a brisk northwest wind dropped the temperature 10 degrees in the first hour.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Electric Works nearing completion of $286M first phase

Downtown Fort Wayne has seen more than $1 billion in investment over the past decade, and the pace has picked up over the last few years. From Promenade Park along the St. Mary’s River to the $30 million boutique hotel The Bradley to the $286 million first phase of the Electric Works mixed-use innovation district, the city aims to make downtown a popular place to live, work and play.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Revitalizing the riverfront in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne is continuing the redevelopment of its riverfront. The Promenade Park, which opened in 2019 as part of the project’s first phase, is along the St. Mary’s River. Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Nancy Townsend joins us to look at what’s next for developing the riverfront.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple counts of theft after police say he charged homeowners for improvement projects he never completed. Fort Wayne’s NBC News has obtained the probable cause documents from the Allen County Superior Circuit Court in the case against 27-year-old Zachery Downing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Officials investigating school bus crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKCO COUNTY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus on U.S. 30 heading westbound. Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Kids were on board, and according to News Now Warsaw the bus collided with a semi-truck and authorities confirmed multiple injuries. Still no...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Opening date set for Union Street Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Electric Works officials have announced Union Street Market will open Tuesday, November 22. The year-round indoor food market was first slated to open in October, but was pushed back. Friday, officials announced the Market will open with 13 vendors. The market expects five additional vendors...
FORT WAYNE, IN

