Related
WANE-TV
DeKalb County looks at buggy tax again
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After multiple months of consideration, DeKalb County Commissioners are once again pondering a buggy tax. It’s a proposition that seems Sisyphean at this point, with the commissioners having gotten close, but ultimately not being able to find enough support in late September. On...
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
wfft.com
North Clinton and Parnell, North Clinton and St. Joe Center lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions at the intersections of North Clinton Street and Parnell Avenue, and North Clinton Street and St. Joe Center Road on Tuesday. The restrictions are to allow for repairs to the curbs. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by Wednesday.
wboi.org
Voter turnout drops across region from 2018
Voter turnout dropped from the 2018 midterms in every Northeast Indiana county with data available this election. The number of registered voters has increased in every county in the region since 2018, but voter turnout dipped by more than 10% in nearly every county, except Kosciusko County where turnout dropped by 9%.
WOWO News
Surack Family Foundation Pledges $3 Million To Trine Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Trine University has received a $3 million pledge from the Surack Family Foundation toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the approximately 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility which was announced in June. The facility will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack is the son of 1956 Tri-State College (now Trine University) graduate Jim Surack. Opening in fall 2024, the approximately $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus, developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn agenda includes electric rate hike, chamber report
AUBURN - The Auburn City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes appointment of Darrell Wellman to the planning commission and the fire department’s request for $5,000 for the firework display. A public hearing is scheduled for the Board of Public Works budget statement.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
wboi.org
Election Night 2022: Unofficial results show strong Republican showing, few surprises
According to preliminary and unofficial northeast Indiana election results Tuesday night, Democrat Kyle Miller defeated Republican Davyd Jones in the newly-created State House District 82. Miller had run unsuccessfully against Republican Martin Carbaugh in both 2018 and 2020 for the 81st House seat. The newly-drawn district leans Democratic. Troy Hershberger...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Community Schools considers changing school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering a change to the start and end times of its school days. But first, they want to hear from the community. The first public feedback meeting wrapped up at Northrop Wednesday evening. A school day at Northrop High School...
Times-Bulletin
Winter overspreads area with Saturday snowstorm
VAN WERT — It all happened so fast that many county residents didn’t have time to dig their January clothes out of the closet. Temperatures much of November have been well-above normal with several days touching the 70-degree or higher mark. On Friday, temperatures still lingered in the low 60’s until late in the afternoon when a brisk northwest wind dropped the temperature 10 degrees in the first hour.
Inside Indiana Business
Electric Works nearing completion of $286M first phase
Downtown Fort Wayne has seen more than $1 billion in investment over the past decade, and the pace has picked up over the last few years. From Promenade Park along the St. Mary’s River to the $30 million boutique hotel The Bradley to the $286 million first phase of the Electric Works mixed-use innovation district, the city aims to make downtown a popular place to live, work and play.
Inside Indiana Business
Revitalizing the riverfront in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne is continuing the redevelopment of its riverfront. The Promenade Park, which opened in 2019 as part of the project’s first phase, is along the St. Mary’s River. Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Nancy Townsend joins us to look at what’s next for developing the riverfront.
WOWO News
Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
WANE-TV
SEE IT: Snow makes its way through Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snow was falling Saturday in the Fort Wayne area and throughout northeast Indiana. Check out these videos and photos sent in by WANE 15 crews and viewers.
fox32chicago.com
16 injured after semi collides with bus of Saint Ignatius hockey players in Indiana: police
FORT WAYNE, Indiana - Some Saint Ignatius College Prep Chicago hockey players were injured in a bus crash in Indiana on Saturday, the coach told FOX 32 Chicago on Saturday night. Head coach Spencer Montgomery said some injured players were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The other...
“I died twice and I’m here to talk about it”: Fort Wayne man reunites with his healthcare heroes months after massive health scare
In early November, John Miller visited Parkview Hospital's Heart Institute for a celebration of life, love, and gratitude.
11/12 Girls Basketball Scoreboard – Homestead debuts new gym in win
Homestead defeated Wayne, 69-42, in the first game at the brand new Spartan Arena on Saturday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple counts of theft after police say he charged homeowners for improvement projects he never completed. Fort Wayne’s NBC News has obtained the probable cause documents from the Allen County Superior Circuit Court in the case against 27-year-old Zachery Downing.
abc57.com
Officials investigating school bus crash in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKCO COUNTY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus on U.S. 30 heading westbound. Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Kids were on board, and according to News Now Warsaw the bus collided with a semi-truck and authorities confirmed multiple injuries. Still no...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Opening date set for Union Street Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Electric Works officials have announced Union Street Market will open Tuesday, November 22. The year-round indoor food market was first slated to open in October, but was pushed back. Friday, officials announced the Market will open with 13 vendors. The market expects five additional vendors...
