Pittsburgh, PA

Post Register

Cubs release 5-time Gold Glove outfielder Heyward

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said in August that Heyward would not return to the Cubs next year.
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Seahawks brought back down after clunker in Germany

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were enjoying a charmed existence as one of the best stories of the NFL through the first half of the season. But they headed into their bye week following a clunker of a performance on an international stage in Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay, which resurfaced some issues with the Seahawks that had been quieted during their four-game winning streak.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday by the Miami Dolphins, who unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns' effort, personnel, schemes and future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Struggles for Jags' Josh Allen continue in loss to Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen’s streak of games without a sack is nearing the longest drought of his NFL career. Once Jacksonville’s top pass rusher and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft is looking more and more ordinary in 2022. He’s gone six consecutive games without a sack — one shy of his longest skid — and has managed a meager four quarterback hits during that span.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Post Register

Falcons' Smith remains committed to Mariota as starting QB

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We've got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

