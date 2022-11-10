SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were enjoying a charmed existence as one of the best stories of the NFL through the first half of the season. But they headed into their bye week following a clunker of a performance on an international stage in Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay, which resurfaced some issues with the Seahawks that had been quieted during their four-game winning streak.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO