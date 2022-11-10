Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday. After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out...
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened
Alejandro Garnacho broke Fulham hearts with a last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Mount, Son, Firmino, De Gea, Gakpo, Endrick, Tuchel
England midfielder Mason Mount has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea after talks about extending his Blues contract, which is set to enter its remaining 18 months, reached a stalemate. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Real...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo accusing Man United, Ten Hag of betrayal is last desperate move to force Old Trafford exit
Cristiano Ronaldo used to have people shaking their head in disbelief at what he did on the football pitch, but it is a sign of the Manchester United forward's diminishing status that he is now only having that effect for what he does and says off it. - Stream on...
FOX Sports
Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
MILAN (AP) — Only AC Milan will end the year less than 10 points behind runaway Serie A leader Napoli. An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina on Sunday to remain eight points adrift of Napoli, which beat Udinese 3-2 the previous day.
Report: Chelsea Are Willing To Try Again For Rafael Leao
Chelsea are willing to try again to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao.
Joe Willock applies finishing touch as Newcastle add to Chelsea woes
Graham Potter may have benefited from a recent “Glow Up” but his players seem to be experiencing a bit of a messy makeover. Given Chelsea have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games, it has proved somewhat less successful than their manager’s new hair style, as, thanks to Joe Willock’s sumptuously curling winner, Eddie Howe’s renascent Newcastle registered a sixth straight victory.
ESPN
Alejandro Garnacho's stoppage-time heroics keep Manchester United firmly in top-four race
LONDON -- Manchester United eked out a stoppage-time win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring in the 93rd minute to ensure the Red Devils left southwest London with all three points. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Christian Eriksen scored his...
ESPN
Slick Bournemouth outclass struggling Everton again
Bournemouth thumped Everton for the second time this week as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and substitute Jaidon Anthony gave them a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. The hosts had snapped a run of four straight...
NBC Sports
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
Official: Manchester City's Erling Haaland Set To Miss Norway Friendly
Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland is set to miss Norway's friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday.
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
BBC
Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
Report: Kyle Walker-Peters Remains A Target For Chelsea
Chelsea are still interested in signing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced
The deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is said to be advanced.
Mukesh Ambani Willing To Back Jurgen Klopp And Take Liverpool Football Club Back To The Top
Billionaire and Indian Premier League's Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani is prepared to pump money into Liverpool Football Club, taking them back to the top with Jurgen Klopp's help.
NBC Sports
Danny Ings double drives Aston Villa to win at Brighton
Aston Villa is living up to expectations now, as new boss Unai Emery oversaw an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday. Brighton went ahead in the first minute through Alexis Mac Allister, but Danny Ings scored a pair of goals to deliver Villa three more points on the table.
Comments / 0