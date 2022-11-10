JonBenét Ramsey's Murder: Cold Case Team Joins Police To Launch New Probe Into 1996 Mystery

discovery+;mega

The Boulder Police Department has launched a new investigation into the murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey , recruiting a cold case team in hopes of finding answers, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

It's been 26 years since Ramsey's homicide, with news breaking on Thursday that outside experts are being brought in to solve the 1996 mystery once and for all.

mega

RadarOnline.com has learned the Boulder Police Department will be partnering up with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team — comprised of professional investigative, analytical, and forensic experts from across the state — next year.

They will also be talking with the private DNA labs to gain further insight.

Front Page Detectives was the first to break the news.

This year, the youngest child of John and Patsy Ramsey would have turned 32.

Sadly, Ramsey was found dead in the basement of their Boulder, Colorado, home on the afternoon of December 26, 1996. The discovery was just hours after Patsy frantically called 911 to report that her 6-year-old daughter had been kidnapped.

An autopsy later revealed her cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation.

Her parents were suspected to be involved early on, but they were ultimately exonerated after DNA at the scene belonged to an unknown third party.

mega

Since the cold case gripped the nation , detectives have followed leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails, traveling to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals.

"This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer," Police Chief Maris Herold said in a press release.

"That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department," added Herold.

youtube

RadarOnline.com has learned that JonBenét's half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey , has since reacted to the news.

"Interesting," he tweeted . "This is positive. Forward progress. More work to be done to catch a killer but it can be done."