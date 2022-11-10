Read full article on original website
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Little Rock Police Department investigating body found in submerged car
A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
North Little Rock police name two juvenile victims in Friday night shooting death
Police are asking for tips about a Friday night double-shooting in North Little Rock.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Motorcycle crash kills Altheimer man
Jeremy Morris, 29, of Altheimer was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 79 in Arkansas County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday when a southbound 2016 Ford Transit van crossed into the opposite lane...
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
One dead after shots fired at The Waters at Chenal apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Note: We published an article earlier after receiving information that a car was found in a lake at The Waters at Chenal apartments. Shortly afterward, Mark Edwards with the LRPD reached out to us to say the information was incorrect. However, moments later, we received...
KTLO
Mixture of rain, snow expected Monday evening
Chances of precipitation return Monday, and by the evening, the Twin Lakes Area could see another wintry mix. Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says what starts off as rain will later be mixed in with snow. Listen:. Gilmore says the amount of...
Two dead after shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Ready for a cold, wet and snowy night?
Clouds will really fill in this afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of only 47°. Rain will move into West Arkansas this afternoon and Central Arkansas late this afternoon. As the rain arrives to Central Arkansas, higher elevations in West...
A North Little Rock high school honors the life of a 17 year old shot and killed
A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.
KTLO
Winter weather may return Monday night
Another possibility of winter weather is expected in the early part of the work week as the colder temperatures continue. The chance of precipitation begins Monday afternoon, and Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it may turn into a wintry mix by the evening.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.
We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
Tips on how you can winterize your home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — How will you be prepping for winter weather this year?. As it finally starts to feel like fall, experts have offered tips on what you can do to prepare for colder temperatures. "If you wait to the last minutes, there's things you're going to forget...
Town Shocked! Upset With Man Trying to Live in Arkansas Cemetery
Residents in the small community of Wrightsville, Arkansas are stunned, shocked, and upset that a local man is wanting to make a historic cemetery his place to live. The cemetery is located along Highway 365 and owned by Virginia Baptist Church, according to a report from THV11. According to the report, the man recently bought some plots in the cemetery, not to be buried there but to make his home there. A man in the neighborhood who lives across the street from the cemetery recently noticed that a shed was delivered to the middle of the property.
KTLO
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
