Saline County, AR

Man ends up in pond before trip to jail

A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
Motorcycle crash kills Altheimer man

Jeremy Morris, 29, of Altheimer was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 79 in Arkansas County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday when a southbound 2016 Ford Transit van crossed into the opposite lane...
ALTHEIMER, AR
Mixture of rain, snow expected Monday evening

Chances of precipitation return Monday, and by the evening, the Twin Lakes Area could see another wintry mix. Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says what starts off as rain will later be mixed in with snow. Listen:. Gilmore says the amount of...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Winter weather may return Monday night

Another possibility of winter weather is expected in the early part of the work week as the colder temperatures continue. The chance of precipitation begins Monday afternoon, and Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it may turn into a wintry mix by the evening.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.

We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Tips on how you can winterize your home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — How will you be prepping for winter weather this year?. As it finally starts to feel like fall, experts have offered tips on what you can do to prepare for colder temperatures. "If you wait to the last minutes, there's things you're going to forget...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Town Shocked! Upset With Man Trying to Live in Arkansas Cemetery

Residents in the small community of Wrightsville, Arkansas are stunned, shocked, and upset that a local man is wanting to make a historic cemetery his place to live. The cemetery is located along Highway 365 and owned by Virginia Baptist Church, according to a report from THV11. According to the report, the man recently bought some plots in the cemetery, not to be buried there but to make his home there. A man in the neighborhood who lives across the street from the cemetery recently noticed that a shed was delivered to the middle of the property.
WRIGHTSVILLE, AR

