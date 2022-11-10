Read full article on original website
13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views
The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Louis Vuitton's Tambour 20th Anniversary Capsule Exhibit to Black on the Block's Halloween Festival and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best events to check out for the Hallo-Weekend? Check them out here. Dine L.A. (Multiple Locations): Foodies, it's here! Score food and drink deals for $15 and...
Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Game: It's Merch Madness at Netflix's New Pop-Up at The Grove
Over at Netflix's new 10,000-square-foot pop-up at The Grove, it's merch madness. Open now until January 6, 2023, the one-stop shop for holiday gifts and more stocks limited edition merch around binge-worthy series including Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Squid Game, to name a few. Colorful photo-ready vignettes inside (peep the gallery above) bring fan-favorite Netflix characters to life, including Vecna from Stranger Things, the iconic Young-Hee doll from Squid Game, Queen Charlotte's throne, and more.
Introducing R.G. Kane, a Rising L.A. Womenswear Label With an Unstuffy, Boho-Inspired Take on Timeless Fashion
A couple of years ago, if you had asked Robert Kane, 31-year-old son of womenswear designer Karen Kane, whether he'd follow in his mother's footsteps, the answer would've been no. Be that as it may, the pull of the fashion industry was too strong. When he realized he wasn't interested in anything he was studying, the L.A. native enrolled in Parsons School of Design. After earning his BFA and designing for several labels in L.A. and New York, he set out — just like his mom did in 1979 — to launch his namesake high-end women's apparel label R.G. Kane.
[Updated] L.A.'s Spookiest Soirees, From Halloween-Themed Parties to Family-Fun Fall Festivities
Calling all goblins and ghouls! Our weather may not show it, but Halloween is here, and we want to prepare you for all of the city's best fall festivities. Choosing your Halloween event line-up can be frightening. That's why we did the work for you!. Spooky seekers can enthrall themselves...
Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.https://www.uncoverla.com
