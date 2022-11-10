ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Game: It's Merch Madness at Netflix's New Pop-Up at The Grove

Over at Netflix's new 10,000-square-foot pop-up at The Grove, it's merch madness. Open now until January 6, 2023, the one-stop shop for holiday gifts and more stocks limited edition merch around binge-worthy series including Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Squid Game, to name a few. Colorful photo-ready vignettes inside (peep the gallery above) bring fan-favorite Netflix characters to life, including Vecna from Stranger Things, the iconic Young-Hee doll from Squid Game, Queen Charlotte's throne, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Introducing R.G. Kane, a Rising L.A. Womenswear Label With an Unstuffy, Boho-Inspired Take on Timeless Fashion

A couple of years ago, if you had asked Robert Kane, 31-year-old son of womenswear designer Karen Kane, whether he'd follow in his mother's footsteps, the answer would've been no. Be that as it may, the pull of the fashion industry was too strong. When he realized he wasn't interested in anything he was studying, the L.A. native enrolled in Parsons School of Design. After earning his BFA and designing for several labels in L.A. and New York, he set out — just like his mom did in 1979 — to launch his namesake high-end women's apparel label R.G. Kane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
