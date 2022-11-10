ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WVNews

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy realizes every time he steps on an NFL field these days might be his last chance to play, so the Cardinals' 36-year-old backup quarterback got some friends and relatives out to Los Angeles this weekend when he became pretty sure he would have to fill in for Kyler Murray.
WVNews

Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday by the Miami Dolphins, who unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns' effort, personnel, schemes and future.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Denver 126, Chicago 103

DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
WVNews

Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

D-line becomes latest Chargers position plagued by injuries

Just when Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers thought things couldn’t get worse with injuries, along came the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night when the defensive line became the latest group to be decimated. Staley said Monday that Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington suffered...

