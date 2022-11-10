Read full article on original website
Fantasy Fallout: Cooper Kupp Injury Adds to the Torment in Tinseltown
The weather is turning around most of the country. It’s time to break out those heavy jackets and gloves. Winter is coming. This is the time of year when many folks living in colder U.S. climates long for the warmth of places like sunny Southern California. Unless, of course, you play fantasy football. If you are a fantasy manager relying on players in Los Angeles, winter isn’t coming.
Baker Mayfield Will Start for Panthers vs. Ravens
View the original article to see embedded media. On Monday, coach Steve Wilks announced Baker Mayfield will start Week 11 against the Ravens. PJ Walker is out with a high ankle sprain and Sam Darnold will be the backup. Walker started on Thursday night and completed 10-of-16 passes for 108...
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase eyes return
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase plans to test his hip in practice this week following Cincinnati's Week 10 bye. The Bengals (5-4) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) on Sunday, a rematch of their overtime loss in Week 1. The Bengals opted not to place Chase on injured reserve in part...
Philly Fans Rarely Embrace Their QB. But They Can’t Get Enough of Jalen Hurts.
It was pretty early on a Sunday morning in late October, and the Broad Street subway line was packed with fans heading down to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia for the Eagles’ game against their cross-state cousins, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some people were clutching coffee cups; others were throwing back beers despite it being well before noon. Such is the custom. On the whole, the vibes were good—then a man suddenly stood up and shouted “Oh, my God.” Then he did it again and pulled something from his pocket. That got everyone’s attention.
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday. Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach before last season. Jared Goff passed...
Matt Ryan, Colts top Raiders in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut
Matt Ryan's 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell with just over five minutes left rallied the visiting Indianapolis Colts to a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Ryan went 21-for-28 passing for 222 yards with one touchdown passing and one rushing, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147...
Packers end five-game skid with OT win over Cowboys
Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to lift the host Green Bay Packers to a dramatic 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, and the Packers rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field. The Cowboys' coach won a Super Bowl with Green Bay during his tenure from 2006-18.
SI:AM | Justin Jefferson Makes the Vikings a Real Contender
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. If you missed it yesterday, the NFL has posted the final two minutes of regulation and the entire overtime from the Bills-Vikings game on YouTube. In today’s SI:AM:. ✋ One hand changed a game (and maybe a season) 🦅 Why Philly loves Jalen...
Raiders’ Mark Davis Praises Josh McDaniels Despite 2–7 Start
View the original article to see embedded media. Its been a suboptimal start to the season for the Raiders and new coach Josh McDaniels. The team is 2–7 and coming off a rough loss against a spiraling Colts team. In his latest interview, owner Mark Davis showed support for his coach amid rumors that McDaniels could be out of the job.
Panthers-Ravens Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
In Week 11, the Panthers will head to in search of their first road win of the season against Lamar Jackson and the AFC North-leading Ravens. Due to an ankle injury to PJ Walker, Carolina will be turning back to Baker Mayfield under center on Sunday. Making his first start since Week 5, Mayfield will look to improve upon his 1-4 Straight Up and Against The Spread record with the club. The veteran quarterback finds a favorable matchup against the NFL’s 28th-ranked Baltimore defense surrendering 258.8 passing yards per game.
Cardinals top Rams in battle of backup QBs
In a battle of backup quarterbacks, the visiting Arizona Cardinals dropped the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams into last place in the NFC West with a 27-17 victory Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. For the Rams (3-6), starting quarterback Matthew Stafford did not play because of a concussion, and...
Arthur Smith: Falcons sticking with Marcus Mariota, no ‘situation’ at QB
After losing two games in five days, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith isn't in panic mode. Despite some dreary passing numbers and a combined 32 points scored over the two losses, Smith was adamant that Marcus Mariota is the team's starting quarterback. "There is no situation," Smith said. "There...
Deshaun Watson to Get First-String Reps With Browns Offense, per Source
The Browns reportedly have established a plan for Deshaun Watson entering practice this week as the quarterback prepares to make his return from suspension. Watson, 27, is set to take first-team reps with the Cleveland offense upon his return to practice on Wednesday, a league source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Cleveland has determined the exact number of reps Watson will receive, per Breer, but his participation will not interfere with current starter Jacoby Brissett, whom the team will continue to prioritize in preparation for Week 11.
Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ron Rivera held a football in his hand and choked back tears in the locker room as he tried to address the Commanders. He could barely get through his words. This win was for his mom, who died two weeks ago. “My mother would have been proud,” Washington’s coach said as he walked off to an ovation from his players. Rivera had reason to feel appreciative of this effort. The Commanders navigated another week of turmoil — this time, team owner Dan Snyder was sued by the District of Columbia — and played the role of spoiler, thwarting yet another perfect season. The Commanders kept the Philadelphia Eagles off-kilter most of the game and forced four turnovers against one of the most ball-secure teams in the league in a 32-21 win on Monday night. The Eagles lost for the first time in nine games.
