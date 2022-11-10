ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide 100.9 FM

Takeaways From Alabama vs. Ole Miss

The Alabama Crimson Tide traveled into Rebel territory to play Ole Miss in a great SEC affair. Here's what was learned after a great SEC football game. 1. Alabama Can Still Play in a New Year's Six Bowl. The Alabama Crimson Tide will most likely not be making the College...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Iron Bowl Kickoff Time Announced

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the 87th Iron Bowl on Monday. This matchup will function as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week and kick off on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Alabama currently sits at 8-2 and 5-2 in...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Helps LSU!?

While No. 9 Alabama's 30-24 win on the road against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday was nothing more than a bounce back from last week's loss for the Crimson Tide, there's another team that was probably just as happy, if not more happy, with the result in Oxford. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Second Half Surge Lifts Alabama Over Ole Miss in Oxford

No. 9 Alabama bounced back after falling last week, to defeat No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 inside of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday. "Really, really proud of our players in terms of the way they competed in the game, I think that's the big thing that we wanted to get our players to get back to," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "We took a step in the right direction. We had to overcome a lot of adversity in the game. We didn't get off to a great start, but the players just kept playing one play at a time and made the plays at the end of the game that we needed to make."
OXFORD, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Signs NJCAA All-American Kendal Clark

Alabama softball has had a busy signing season this November with the additions of Jocelyn Briski, Kenleigh Cahalan and Lauren Johnson. Now, Kendal Clark has entered the fray. Clark signed her national letter of intent on Monday morning to play with the Crimson Tide in 2024. The sophomore from Des Moines Community College in Humboldt, Iowa, comes into Tuscaloosa as a utility player with a season-high 18-game hit streak in 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Dominates Opening Round of NCAA Tournament

Alabama kicked off the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night by defeating the Jackson State Tigers 9-0. It was an all-around effort by the Crimson Tide. The team prioritized its passing and made sure everyone got in on the action. The defense was able to complete another shutout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Jumps in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped to No. 8 in this week's AP Poll with 1,140 points. The Tide picked up a huge Top 15 win as the team beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Saturday evening, however the jump in the rankings came from Washington upsetting Oregon 37-34 on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings

A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Magnolia State Live

