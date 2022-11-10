Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Takeaways From Alabama vs. Ole Miss
The Alabama Crimson Tide traveled into Rebel territory to play Ole Miss in a great SEC affair. Here's what was learned after a great SEC football game. 1. Alabama Can Still Play in a New Year's Six Bowl. The Alabama Crimson Tide will most likely not be making the College...
Iron Bowl Kickoff Time Announced
The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the 87th Iron Bowl on Monday. This matchup will function as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week and kick off on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Alabama currently sits at 8-2 and 5-2 in...
Alabama Helps LSU!?
While No. 9 Alabama's 30-24 win on the road against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday was nothing more than a bounce back from last week's loss for the Crimson Tide, there's another team that was probably just as happy, if not more happy, with the result in Oxford. The...
McClellan Carries the Load for Alabama Against Ole Miss
Coming into Saturday's matchup against No. 11 Ole Miss, Jahmyr Gibbs had led the No. 9 Crimson Tide in rushing for the past five games. On Saturday, Gibbs tallied six carries for three yards and did not get a second half touch. Alabama head coach Nick Saban indicated that Gibbs...
Second Half Surge Lifts Alabama Over Ole Miss in Oxford
No. 9 Alabama bounced back after falling last week, to defeat No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 inside of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday. "Really, really proud of our players in terms of the way they competed in the game, I think that's the big thing that we wanted to get our players to get back to," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "We took a step in the right direction. We had to overcome a lot of adversity in the game. We didn't get off to a great start, but the players just kept playing one play at a time and made the plays at the end of the game that we needed to make."
Alabama Softball Signs NJCAA All-American Kendal Clark
Alabama softball has had a busy signing season this November with the additions of Jocelyn Briski, Kenleigh Cahalan and Lauren Johnson. Now, Kendal Clark has entered the fray. Clark signed her national letter of intent on Monday morning to play with the Crimson Tide in 2024. The sophomore from Des Moines Community College in Humboldt, Iowa, comes into Tuscaloosa as a utility player with a season-high 18-game hit streak in 2022.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Alabama Dominates Opening Round of NCAA Tournament
Alabama kicked off the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night by defeating the Jackson State Tigers 9-0. It was an all-around effort by the Crimson Tide. The team prioritized its passing and made sure everyone got in on the action. The defense was able to complete another shutout.
Alabama Jumps in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped to No. 8 in this week's AP Poll with 1,140 points. The Tide picked up a huge Top 15 win as the team beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Saturday evening, however the jump in the rankings came from Washington upsetting Oregon 37-34 on Saturday night.
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year
Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
utv44.com
Jackson State takes home the win as the Gulf Coast Challenge comes to a close
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The ultimate HBCU experience played ball Saturday in Mobile!. The big football matchup between the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M vs. Tigers of Jackson State University lead by Deion Sanders or as most call him “Coach Prime” packed out Ladd PEEBLES Stadium. The final...
LOOK: 51-Yard Field Goal Lifts Tuscaloosa Academy to Third Round
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's local high school football coverage is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights followed up its first AHSAA playoff win last week, with an an exhilarating 23-20 victory over the Lexington Bears on Friday night. With the game tied...
Mississippi Press
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6