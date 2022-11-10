What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Navy
Notre Dame and Navy have one of the oldest and most famous rivalries in college football. While it may not have the sacredness and prestige of the Army-Navy Game, it remains a contest both sides look forward to every year. As we’ve seen over the past couple of years, seemingly only a pandemic and the disappearance of college football altogether can stop this annual meeting.
Let’s look at what some college football experts, including fellow College Wire sites, are predicting for this game:
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“Irish have proved capable of playing down to a supposedly overmatched opponent.”
Brad Shepard, Bleacher Report
“What an odd year for Notre Dame. Who would have thought the same team that lost at home to Marshall earlier this season would knock Clemson from the ranks of the unbeaten?
The Fighting Irish are looking a lot better, settling in with Drew Pyne at quarterback and starting to take on the mentality of head coach Marcus Freeman on defense while playing steady, sound football.
Navy hasn’t been good at all this year. While there probably won’t be a ton of points scored in this one, most of them will come from the Irish. The 3-6 Midshipmen are never easy to prepare for, but Notre Dame is too good.”
Juan Jose Rodriguez, Athlon Sports
“This is Navy’s first – and, quite possibly, only – matchup against a ranked opponent all season, and the Midshipmen’s familiarity with the Fighting Irish could provide a boost for bouncing back from recent struggles. But speaking of bouncing back from recent struggles, the Fighting Irish have done just that in the last two weeks with wins over No. 16 Syracuse and No. 4 Clemson. Notre Dame may not pull away as heavily as it did last week due to the Midshipmen’s ground-oriented approach helping them consistently rank among the nation’s leaders in time of possession (34:45 this season, fifth in the FBS), but look for the Fighting Irish to maintain that momentum by extending their winning streak to four in a row.”
James Parks, College Football HQ
“On the books this should be an easy win, but the Irish have led a double life in Marcus Freeman’s first season, under-performing in games it should dominate, and coming to life against quality teams, beating the ACC’s top acts in Clemson, UNC, and Syracuse.”
