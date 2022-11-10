ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

South Jersey Dialect Is Unique: Is it ‘Saturday’ or ‘Saturdee’

Trenton = Tren-in Atlantic City = Lantic City. South Jersey basically has its own English Language. You can travel the whole state of New Jersey in less than 250 miles. Yet, along the way, when you listen to people speak in different parts of the state … especially South Jersey versus North Jersey … close your eyes, and you’ll feel that you have entered a different part of America.
NEW JERSEY STATE
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey’s All-Time Favorite Disney Princess Makes Perfect Sense

We're New Jersey. We have an opinion on everything. Even Disney princesses. Which one makes our hearts melt the most?. Kids grow up idolizing Disney princesses. They give us their beauty, yes, but also their strength. Disney princesses are most often strong female role models. They're trusting and brave and part of stories that have made us laugh and cry, but that we can never forget.
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show

Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
CLYMER, NY
Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ

A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?

It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Funny Farm Rescue Rooster Missing – $1800 Reward Offered

Squiggy the rooster is missing and the folks at Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing are not laughing. The rooster they call "the most famous rooster in the world" flew the coop on Nov 8th and hasn't been seen since. Funny Farm says that day was a busy one with many visitors at the rescue and they are hoping that Squiggy's disappearance was just a mistake.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Here’s A Warning For Mays Landing, NJ, Residents: Lock Your Car Doors

You know the old saying "it's better to be safe than sorry," right?. You should probably (definitely) be taking that advice right now considering more and more people within the area have been experiencing break-ins. Apparently, it hasn't calmed down much since the summer. Remember when police in Mays Landing were telling residents that they're currently seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins? That was back in June. Apparently, it's still happening.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Northfield NJ
