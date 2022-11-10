(Sidney) -- Back in November, 2019, voters in the Sidney School District approved a $10 million bond issue, ushering in a new era for the district's facilities. After two years of construction work hampered by issues involving COVID-19, bad weather and supply delivery delays, school officials, staff and students alike are celebrating the completion of major upgrades at the junior-senior high school and elementary buildings. Administrators recently gave KMA News a tour of the finished projects to gauge how the improvements will impact the district's education for years to come. Our tour began with Sidney Junior-Senior High School, where visitors face a new entryway, complete with a new security system and revamped office area. Sidney Secondary Principal Kim Payne is among those appreciative of the security upgrades.

