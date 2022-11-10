Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kmaland.com
Creighton's Martin named Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton volleyball player Ava Martin was named the Big East Freshman of the Week. Martin totaled 11 kills, six digs and an ace in Creighton's win over St. John's. Additionally, Jazz Schmidt and Keeley Davis earned spots on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll. View the full release...
kmaland.com
State Swimming (11/12): LC posts 5 top-14 finishes
(Marshalltown) -- Lewis Central had five top 14 finishes on Saturday at the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet. Kylee Brown led the way for the Titans with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.48). Brown also placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.43), and Sydnie Colins was 14th in the 200 IM (2:12.84). LC also placed 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay. Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly swam 1:51.27 in the former, and Abby Hoss, Crill, Collins and Brown went 3:42.65 in the latter.
Hall’s 238 rushing yards power Harlan past ADM in 3A semi’s
(Cedar Falls) Top ranked Harlan advanced to their third straight state championship game with a 49-35 win over #4 ADM on Saturday. The Cyclones used a dominant 3rd quarter to pull away. Aidan Hall’s big game included four rushing touchdowns in the first half alone. The senior ran 21 times...
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/13): Creighton claims Big East championship
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men’s soccer team won the Big East Conference championship with a dominant win over Georgetown on Sunday.
Harlan moves one win from 14th title
By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney CEDAR FALLS – Defending champion Harlan Community turned in a near-perfect display of offensive football here on Saturday. It’s a good thing, because the Cyclones needed every bit of it. Iowa commit Aidan Hall finished with 314 total ...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/13): ISU, Omaha, Mizzou pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (2-0): Iowa State rolled to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T (1-2). Aljaz Kunc had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Osun Osunniyi posted 16 points. Jaren Holmes tallied 13 points with seven rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey put in 10 points with four rebounds for the Cyclones.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/13): Iowa, Creighton take sweeps
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton picked up sweeps while Nebraska dropped a four-set battle with Ohio State in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Donna Patrick, 79, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Kenneth "Kenny" Peterson, 74, of Griswold, Iowa
Visitation Location: Central Church of Christ-Griswold, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa, at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Inside the Sidney School Projects, part I
(Sidney) -- Back in November, 2019, voters in the Sidney School District approved a $10 million bond issue, ushering in a new era for the district's facilities. After two years of construction work hampered by issues involving COVID-19, bad weather and supply delivery delays, school officials, staff and students alike are celebrating the completion of major upgrades at the junior-senior high school and elementary buildings. Administrators recently gave KMA News a tour of the finished projects to gauge how the improvements will impact the district's education for years to come. Our tour began with Sidney Junior-Senior High School, where visitors face a new entryway, complete with a new security system and revamped office area. Sidney Secondary Principal Kim Payne is among those appreciative of the security upgrades.
Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared
Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles How could it get any better than ...
kmaland.com
Creighton up to No. 11 in AVCA Poll
(KMAland) -- Creighton volleyball moved up one spot in the latest AVCA Poll. The Bluejays are now No. 11 in the AVCA Poll. Nebraska fell one spot to No. 6 while Texas, San Diego, Wisconsin, Louisville and Ohio State complete the top five. View the full rankings here. AVCA TOP...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
KETV.com
Medal of Honor recipient honored with Omaha street renaming
As a new street sign is unveiled at 24th and Davenport Street in Omaha near Central High, so does the story of one James W. Fous, who made his mark in Vietnam. Fous was drafted into the army in 1967. He was out on his first patrol with three other men when the enemy came to their camp. He killed two of them, but a third lobbed a grenade towards their direction.
Tour This Incredible Nebraska Estate Featuring a 50s Style Diner
When you see the French chateau-style home at the end of this tree-lined driveway, you may think you're in California. However, this incredible home is in Bennington, Nebraska near Omaha. This $2 million, 7,400-square-foot, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home sits on 14 acres. It would be hard to get bored...
omahamagazine.com
RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022
RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
doniphanherald.com
Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm
Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
kmaland.com
Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
kmaland.com
Page County Attorney's report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of courthouse activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
