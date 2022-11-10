ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neola, IA

kmaland.com

Creighton's Martin named Big East Freshman of the Week

(Omaha) -- Creighton volleyball player Ava Martin was named the Big East Freshman of the Week. Martin totaled 11 kills, six digs and an ace in Creighton's win over St. John's. Additionally, Jazz Schmidt and Keeley Davis earned spots on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll. View the full release...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

State Swimming (11/12): LC posts 5 top-14 finishes

(Marshalltown) -- Lewis Central had five top 14 finishes on Saturday at the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet. Kylee Brown led the way for the Titans with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.48). Brown also placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.43), and Sydnie Colins was 14th in the 200 IM (2:12.84). LC also placed 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay. Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly swam 1:51.27 in the former, and Abby Hoss, Crill, Collins and Brown went 3:42.65 in the latter.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Scorebook Live

Harlan moves one win from 14th title

By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney    CEDAR FALLS – Defending champion Harlan Community turned in a near-perfect display of offensive football here on Saturday.  It’s a good thing, because the Cyclones needed every bit of it. Iowa commit Aidan Hall finished with 314 total ...
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/13): ISU, Omaha, Mizzou pick up wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (2-0): Iowa State rolled to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T (1-2). Aljaz Kunc had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Osun Osunniyi posted 16 points. Jaren Holmes tallied 13 points with seven rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey put in 10 points with four rebounds for the Cyclones.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Kenneth "Kenny" Peterson, 74, of Griswold, Iowa

Visitation Location: Central Church of Christ-Griswold, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa, at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
GRISWOLD, IA
kmaland.com

Inside the Sidney School Projects, part I

(Sidney) -- Back in November, 2019, voters in the Sidney School District approved a $10 million bond issue, ushering in a new era for the district's facilities. After two years of construction work hampered by issues involving COVID-19, bad weather and supply delivery delays, school officials, staff and students alike are celebrating the completion of major upgrades at the junior-senior high school and elementary buildings. Administrators recently gave KMA News a tour of the finished projects to gauge how the improvements will impact the district's education for years to come. Our tour began with Sidney Junior-Senior High School, where visitors face a new entryway, complete with a new security system and revamped office area. Sidney Secondary Principal Kim Payne is among those appreciative of the security upgrades.
SIDNEY, IA
Scorebook Live

Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared

Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles  How could it get any better than ...
GRETNA, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton up to No. 11 in AVCA Poll

(KMAland) -- Creighton volleyball moved up one spot in the latest AVCA Poll. The Bluejays are now No. 11 in the AVCA Poll. Nebraska fell one spot to No. 6 while Texas, San Diego, Wisconsin, Louisville and Ohio State complete the top five. View the full rankings here. AVCA TOP...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Medal of Honor recipient honored with Omaha street renaming

As a new street sign is unveiled at 24th and Davenport Street in Omaha near Central High, so does the story of one James W. Fous, who made his mark in Vietnam. Fous was drafted into the army in 1967. He was out on his first patrol with three other men when the enemy came to their camp. He killed two of them, but a third lobbed a grenade towards their direction.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022

RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm

Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery

BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha

Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Page County Attorney's report

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of courthouse activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
PAGE COUNTY, IA

