PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE OF NEW JERSEY – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

In New Jersey, OB-GYNs are MIA Lower pay and the higher cost of malpractice insurance here are driving obstetricians out of state.
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’ s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She is hardly alone among OB-GYNs born or trained in New Jersey, many of whom have opted to flee the Garden State and practice elsewhere,…
Texas woman charged in $1.2M PPP loan program fraud
A Waxahachie woman who allegedly defrauded pandemic-era financial programs out of more than $1.2 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Annette Bryant, 63, was indicted last Tuesday on one count of wire fraud, eight counts of making false statements...
Five things to know about the health insurance marketplace
It's busy season for Aida Whitfield, health care access manager for Family and Children's Service in Nashville. The enrollment window for federal marketplace health insurance opened Nov. 1, and before it closes again on Jan. 15, she and her team of 25 will have helped thousands of Tennesseans get enrolled in health insurance.
‘Like a father figure’: SC sisters with money managed by Laffitte testify at fraud trial
Two South Carolina sisters who depended on banker Russell Laffitte to manage hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuit settlement proceeds after losing their mother in a car accident gave often emotional testimony against the former banker Monday. Alaina and. Hannah Plyler. were 12 and 8 years old when their...
California's 17% Cheaper Home Insurance Isn't As Affordable As It Looks
Nationwide. ExpertInsuranceReviews.com published additional statistics:. high cost of housing, this fact may seem shocking. Other factors are involved, though. And in the end,. homeowners often pay more than average. While that may seem contradictory, some analysis can make that fact easier to understand. First, insurance rates are based on risk....
How Medicaid expansion could have saved Tim's leg — and changed his life
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Tim Floyd has never been one to sit still. After being forced to leave community college to move home to. to help his mom pay the bills, he landed a job driving a truck in his early 20s. But three or four years later, he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, a dangerous condition for professional drivers because it can lead to fatigue and slow reactions when driving. Just like that, his truck driving career was over.
Georgia woman sentenced for identity theft in Mississippi
CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A — Georgia woman was sentenced in Mississippi to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and committing COVID-relief fraud. According to court documents,. Chrystal Miesha Slaughter. (Thompson), 34, used the personal identifying information...
Will closed hospitals be Gunn's legacy, too?
Northside Sun (Jackson, MS) When Philip Gunn announced this past week that he would be retiring from the Legislature after one more year, several of his political admirers gushed with praise for the. Republican House speaker. . He was credited with being a catalyst for. Mississippi's. economic growth, for a...
