Yakima Herald Republic

Meta layoffs include 726 in Seattle, Bellevue

Meta's layoffs last week included 726 people who worked at Washington offices, affecting more than 8% of the local workforce, state officials announced Monday. The company laid off 419 who worked at the Seattle office and 307 at the Bellevue office. The final day of employment for workers at both locations is Jan. 13, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification service records.
BELLEVUE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Wonderful Things to Do in Fremont Seattle

FMTC Affiliate Disclosure: Blond Wayfarer contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, I earn a commission at no extra cost to you. This disclosure pertains to all affiliate links. Need some cool things to do in Fremont Seattle? Then you’ve come to the right place. Settle...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Redfin slashes another 13% of staff

(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Redfin is cutting another 13% of its staff, bringing its layoffs to 27% of its workforce this year. The online real estate broker announced in an 8-K filing that it is cutting staff and winding down its instant cash now subsidiary, RedfinNow, in order to “focus our resources on our core businesses in the face of the rising cost of capital.” Out of the 862...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Leesa Manion defeats Jim Ferrell in King County prosecutor race

(The Center Square) – Leesa Manion has defeated Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell for King County prosecutor. Ferrell conceded the race on Thursday after same-day initial returns of more than half the ballots cast showed him polling at almost 43% to Manion’s nearly 57%. “This afternoon, I called Leesa Manion to congratulate here on her historic election as King County Prosecuting Attorney,” Ferrell said in a statement. ...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief

LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?

As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Department of Revenue auctioning off unclaimed valuables

KENMORE, Wash. – You could gain a treasure, or maybe reclaim one you have lost, as the Washington State Department of Revenue puts unclaimed valuables up for auction. Items being auctioned off include coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, even an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln.
KENMORE, WA
The Center Square

The Center Square

