Yakima Herald Republic
Meta layoffs include 726 in Seattle, Bellevue
Meta's layoffs last week included 726 people who worked at Washington offices, affecting more than 8% of the local workforce, state officials announced Monday. The company laid off 419 who worked at the Seattle office and 307 at the Bellevue office. The final day of employment for workers at both locations is Jan. 13, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification service records.
Lid lifts and council-imposed taxes fueled ten-year tax growth, according to study
(The Center Square) – A new study from the Downtown Seattle Association reveals that a major ten-year growth in taxes was due in part to Seattle voters and the City Council. The Downtown Seattle Association partnered with economic consultant ECONorthwest to provide an analysis of the local tax landscape in the city.
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
cohaitungchi.com
8 Wonderful Things to Do in Fremont Seattle
FMTC Affiliate Disclosure: Blond Wayfarer contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, I earn a commission at no extra cost to you. This disclosure pertains to all affiliate links. Need some cool things to do in Fremont Seattle? Then you’ve come to the right place. Settle...
Redfin slashes another 13% of staff
(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Redfin is cutting another 13% of its staff, bringing its layoffs to 27% of its workforce this year. The online real estate broker announced in an 8-K filing that it is cutting staff and winding down its instant cash now subsidiary, RedfinNow, in order to “focus our resources on our core businesses in the face of the rising cost of capital.” Out of the 862...
Facebook parent Meta to lay off more than 700 workers in Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — As layoffs at tech companies continue, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off more than 700 employees in the Puget Sound region. The Washington State Employment Security Department said Meta Platforms notified the agency that 307 employees would be laid off in Bellevue and 419 more would be laid off in Seattle.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
Leesa Manion defeats Jim Ferrell in King County prosecutor race
(The Center Square) – Leesa Manion has defeated Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell for King County prosecutor. Ferrell conceded the race on Thursday after same-day initial returns of more than half the ballots cast showed him polling at almost 43% to Manion’s nearly 57%. “This afternoon, I called Leesa Manion to congratulate here on her historic election as King County Prosecuting Attorney,” Ferrell said in a statement. ...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief
LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
thecentersquare.com
King County conservation tax all but decided by second day of vote count
(The Center Square) – The majority of King County residents whose votes have been tallied thus far have voted in favor of a tax increase dedicated to the Conservation Futures Fund. As of Wednesday evening, the county’s Conservation Futures Levy has 68% of voters in favor of approval with...
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Seattle: To be close to family and find a Brooklyn brownstone with a pool
Tom Batchelor and Matt Brandt had been looking for a bigger house to renovate in Seattle for over a year. Tired of getting outbid, they decided to move to NYC, where they could be closer to friends and family. They found their dream home in just one month. Here's their story.
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
kpug1170.com
Department of Revenue auctioning off unclaimed valuables
KENMORE, Wash. – You could gain a treasure, or maybe reclaim one you have lost, as the Washington State Department of Revenue puts unclaimed valuables up for auction. Items being auctioned off include coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, even an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln.
