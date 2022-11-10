“Method And System For Distribution Of Fax Transmissions Of An Organization” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220345588): Patent Application

Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Intelligent software agent to facilitate software development and operations (USPTO 11481209): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Mittal, Sachin (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481209, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Findings from Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Provide New Insights into Risk Management (Estimation of Economic Effects From Product Customization of Russian Industrial Enterprises): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The development of digital production technologies, taking place within the framework of the global fourth industrial revolution, creates conditions for increasing the level of customization of industrial production, i.e. the ability to manufacture products that reflect the preferences of small groups of consumers and even individual customers.”
Researchers’ Work from Firat University Focuses on Risk Management (Optimum Routing of Aerial Vehicles And Ambulances in Disaster Logistics): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “One of the most vital aspects of emergency management studies is the development and examination of post-disaster search and rescue activities and treatment facilities.”. Our news correspondents obtained a...
SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share and admissions data)
This Quarterly Report and the documents that are incorporated by reference in. this Quarterly Report contain certain forward-looking statements within the. meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements. include all statements that do not relate solely to...
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
HUB INTERNATIONAL TO OFFER NEW PROPRIETARY CANNABIS DISPENSARY INSURANCE THROUGH HUB'S DIGITAL SMALL COMMERCIAL BROKERAGE PLATFORM
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today the launch of. , accessible through HUB's digital commercial insurance platform, streamlines the way medical or recreational cannabis dispensary in every legal market in the. U.S. secures business insurance coverage. Today's announcement marks HUB's ongoing...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Life Insurance Platform With Acquisition of Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired Comprehensive Planning – ., an independent brokerage and managing general agency specializing in life insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 1995, Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC. . (CPG), provides life...
CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Do National Health Insurance Schemes Guarantee Financial Risk Protection in the drive towards Universal Health Coverage in West Africa? A Systematic Review of Observational Studies.: Health Economics
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Background To facilitate the drive towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) several countries in the West African subregion have over the last two decades adopted the system of. National Health Insurance. (NHI)...
Reports on Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine Findings from University of Tokyo Provide New Insights (Predicting demand for long-term care using Japanese healthcare insurance claims data): Health and Medicine – Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine
-- A new study on environmental health and preventive medicine is now available. According to news reporting out of the. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Driven by the rapid aging of the population,. Japan. introduced public long-term care insurance to reinforce healthcare services for the elderly in 2000.”. The...
AICPA and U.S. Department of Labor Sign Inaugural Employers to Apprenticeship Program for Finance Business Partners
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The American Institute of CPAs. program. The nation’s first-of-its-type program for accounting and finance will establish a pipeline of highly engaged candidates that allows employers to monitor and develop more skilled, diverse, and long-term employees. The program is built on the globally rigorous CGMA Finance Leadership Program leading to the award of the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.
Award-Winning Parametric Insurer FloodFlash Breaks into U.S. Market with First U.S. Hire
The hiring of Mark Hara is the beginning of FloodFlash's journey to change the U.S. flood insurance market with mass market parametric coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric flood insurance company FloodFlash, the first insurance provider to pay catastrophic flood claims as fast as 6 hours after a flood, announced today the hiring of.
Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners Invest in Toney Healthcare Consulting
NEW YORK , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a middle market private equity firm with offices in. ("HEP"), a healthcare-focused investment firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in. the United States. , today announced that the firms have jointly invested in.
SAS Scores A Celent Luminary Trifecta In Insurance Fraud Detection Solutions
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) SAS is lauded an insurance fraud detection Luminary in Celent's inaugural trio of SolutionScape reports evaluating anti-fraud solutions across insurance market segments. The research and advisory firm analyzed a total 13 vendors' fraud detection offerings in three markets, evaluating each for its level of advanced technology and breadth of functionality.
Betterview and Guidewire Premiere Comprehensive Hail Risk Insights to Predict Roof Damage
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech company leading P&C insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced the launch of Betterview’s new Hail Risk Insights, created in collaboration with Guidewire. Hail Risk Insights, including a comprehensive Hail Risk Indicator (powered by Guidewire HazardHub hail risk data), will be available on the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, allowing users to predict and prevent losses, reduce premium leakage, and build a better customer experience.
MIDWEST HOLDING INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand the financial condition of the Company as of. , and the results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. , compared with corresponding periods in 2021 of. Midwest Holding Inc. and...
OutSystems Recognizes its 2022 Innovation Award Winners
Customers’ successes illustrate the power of high-performance low-code to deliver innovative apps with the power to transform businesses. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, will honor the global 2022 OutSystems Innovation Awards winners at its virtual NextStep conference. The awards recognize, honor, and celebrate the customers and organizations who best exemplify the power of high-performance low-code to make IT and development more proactive, agile, and sustainable when creating business-critical applications.
Enlyte’s 2022 Trends Report Offers Strategies to Tackle Big Issues in Auto, Casualty and Workers’ Comp
From inflation and regulatory issues to claims automation and the evolving workforce, experts weigh in with unique insight across the P&C landscape. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the nation faces uncertainties related to inflation, adversarial mid-term elections, workforce evolution and prescription drug costs, leaders in the property and casualty (P&C) and collision repair markets are seeking applicable information and new solutions to meet the challenges.
eHealth, Inc. Appoints John Stelben as Chief Financial Officer
Brings More Than 25 Years of Financial and Operational Experience to CFO Role; Succeeds Christine Janofsky. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that it has appointed. John Stelben. as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Stelben succeeds. Christine Janofsky. , who is leaving her role at...
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
32K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0