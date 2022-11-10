PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
Are alternatives to title insurance worth weighing?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) As part of Uncle Sam's efforts to make housing more affordable, some lenders are starting to accept alternatives to expensive title insurance. But at what price?. The new products – which include attorney opinion letters, or AOLs – are certainly cheaper. But they may not afford...
STANDARD PREMIUM FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We are an insurance premium financing company, specializing primarily in. commercial policies. We make it efficient for companies to access financing for. insurance premiums. Enabled by our network of marketing representatives and. relationships with insurance agents, we provide a value-driven, customer-focused. lending service. We have offered premium financing since 1991...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices) N/A. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check...
ICC HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act") provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of. , and its representatives may, from time to time, make written or verbal forward-looking statements, including statements contained in. ICC Holdings, Inc.'s. filings with the. Securities...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
MIDWEST HOLDING INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand the financial condition of the Company as of. , and the results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. , compared with corresponding periods in 2021 of. Midwest Holding Inc. and...
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from COVID-19.
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
VERICITY, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
This Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking" statements that are intended to. enhance the reader's ability to assess our future financial and business. performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,. statements that represent our beliefs concerning future operations, strategies,. financial results or other developments, and contain words and phrases such...
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share and admissions data)
This Quarterly Report and the documents that are incorporated by reference in. this Quarterly Report contain certain forward-looking statements within the. meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements. include all statements that do not relate solely to...
PACIFIC HEALTH CARE ORGANIZATION INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Statements and Results of Operations
Throughout this quarterly report, unless the context indicates otherwise, the terms, "we," "us," "our" or the "Company" refer to. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Medex Medical Management, Inc. ("MMM"), and, where applicable, our former subsidiaries. Industrial Resolutions Coalition. ("IRC"),. Medex Legal Support, Inc. ("MLS") and. Pacific Medical Holding Company, Inc.
Award-Winning Parametric Insurer FloodFlash Breaks into U.S. Market with First U.S. Hire
The hiring of Mark Hara is the beginning of FloodFlash's journey to change the U.S. flood insurance market with mass market parametric coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric flood insurance company FloodFlash, the first insurance provider to pay catastrophic flood claims as fast as 6 hours after a flood, announced today the hiring of.
Patent Issued for System and method for data driven risk relationship review tool (USPTO 11481708): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Boliou,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481708, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
Juvenile Life Insurance Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2022 : Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, AXA
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Workplace Financial Wellness Program Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Workplace Financial Wellness Program market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in November 2022 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Nov. 12 -- Risks, a peer-reviewed open access journal for research and studies on insurance and financial risk management, published research articles, including the following topics, in its. November 2022. edition:. Articles:. * Dynamic Connectedness between Indicators of the Ghana Stock Exchange Returns and Macroeconomic Fundamentals. *...
Patent Issued for Intelligent software agent to facilitate software development and operations (USPTO 11481209): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Mittal, Sachin (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481209, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Universal Declares Regular and Special Cash Dividends
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend, together totaling. 29 cents. per share of common stock, payable. December 16, 2022. to shareholders...
