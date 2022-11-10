Wright National Flood Insurance Company announces agreement with IAT Insurance Group: Wright National Flood Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
FOXO Technologies Announces Agreement With Haven Life
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. ), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE, signed a managing general agency agreement with. Haven Life. , the insurance...
Award-Winning Parametric Insurer FloodFlash Breaks into U.S. Market with First U.S. Hire
The hiring of Mark Hara is the beginning of FloodFlash's journey to change the U.S. flood insurance market with mass market parametric coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric flood insurance company FloodFlash, the first insurance provider to pay catastrophic flood claims as fast as 6 hours after a flood, announced today the hiring of.
Best’s Market Segment Report: NFIP Adrift but Growing Private Flood Insurers Gain Traction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- While the final damage tally from Hurricane Ian may take years to fully develop, at least one early industry estimate places flood-related losses on par with Superstorm Sandy in 2012, potentially making it one of the largest single flooding events to occur under the National Flood Insurance Plan (NFIP), according to anAM Best report.
Watson Insurance Agency Provides Budget-Friendly Renters Insurance in Belmont and Charlotte, South Carolina: Watson Insurance Agency offers well-rounded and affordable renters' insurance policies.
Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 -- Watson Insurance Agency was established in 1934 to offer effective risk management solutions. This company not only focused on providing comprehensive insurance to their clients but also strived to build a personal relationship with each of them. Over the decades, they have maintained the same vision. The customer-centric approach of.
One80 Intermediaries Expands Life Insurance Platform With Acquisition of Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired Comprehensive Planning – ., an independent brokerage and managing general agency specializing in life insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 1995, Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC. . (CPG), provides life...
Betterview and Guidewire Premiere Comprehensive Hail Risk Insights to Predict Roof Damage
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech company leading P&C insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced the launch of Betterview’s new Hail Risk Insights, created in collaboration with Guidewire. Hail Risk Insights, including a comprehensive Hail Risk Indicator (powered by Guidewire HazardHub hail risk data), will be available on the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, allowing users to predict and prevent losses, reduce premium leakage, and build a better customer experience.
Are alternatives to title insurance worth weighing?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) As part of Uncle Sam's efforts to make housing more affordable, some lenders are starting to accept alternatives to expensive title insurance. But at what price?. The new products – which include attorney opinion letters, or AOLs – are certainly cheaper. But they may not afford...
HUB INTERNATIONAL TO OFFER NEW PROPRIETARY CANNABIS DISPENSARY INSURANCE THROUGH HUB'S DIGITAL SMALL COMMERCIAL BROKERAGE PLATFORM
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today the launch of. , accessible through HUB's digital commercial insurance platform, streamlines the way medical or recreational cannabis dispensary in every legal market in the. U.S. secures business insurance coverage. Today's announcement marks HUB's ongoing...
Patent Issued for Intelligent software agent to facilitate software development and operations (USPTO 11481209): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Mittal, Sachin (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481209, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
National University of Science and Technology Researcher Provides New Insights into Risk Management (Causality Dynamics of Corruption And Economic Growth in An Emerging Economy): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. of Science and Technology by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Leveraging on the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) and economic growth rate data from the. World Bank. (WB), this study employs a robust VAR...
Patent Issued for System and method for data driven risk relationship review tool (USPTO 11481708): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Boliou,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481708, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Affordable Car Insurance in Pigeon and Sandusky, Michigan: Schillinger Insurance Agency helps its clients invest in car insurance policies that offer them the best coverage at competitive rates.
Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 -- Schillinger Insurance Agency was founded in 1947. They have consistently provided high-quality car, business, life, health, and. over the decades. They maintain a high customer satisfaction index and enjoy several customer referrals. Car insurance is among the most crucial risk management solutions...
Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners Invest in Toney Healthcare Consulting
NEW YORK , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a middle market private equity firm with offices in. ("HEP"), a healthcare-focused investment firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in. the United States. , today announced that the firms have jointly invested in.
Enlyte’s 2022 Trends Report Offers Strategies to Tackle Big Issues in Auto, Casualty and Workers’ Comp
From inflation and regulatory issues to claims automation and the evolving workforce, experts weigh in with unique insight across the P&C landscape. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the nation faces uncertainties related to inflation, adversarial mid-term elections, workforce evolution and prescription drug costs, leaders in the property and casualty (P&C) and collision repair markets are seeking applicable information and new solutions to meet the challenges.
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
New Risk Management Study Findings Have Been Reported from Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation (Strategy of Digital Transformation of Industrial Enterprises: The Effects of The Introduction of Smart Manufacturing …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The socio-economic effects from the introduction of smart manufacturing technologies are of significant interest in terms of their generalisation and systematisation at the current stage of the digital transformation on industrial enterprises, as well as the objectives in the context of industrial modernization and new business model development.”
SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share and admissions data)
This Quarterly Report and the documents that are incorporated by reference in. this Quarterly Report contain certain forward-looking statements within the. meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements. include all statements that do not relate solely to...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
Sick profit: Investigating private equity’s takeover of health care
Two-year-old Zion Gastelum died just days after dentists performed root canals and put crowns on six baby teeth at a clinic affiliated with a private equity firm. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania, AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania Community HealthChoices Named Among Nation’s Highest-Rated Health Insurance Plans
Medicaid Health Plans Two of Only 13 Medicaid Plans Nationwide to Receive 4.5 out of 5 Rating or Higher. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania and AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania Community HealthChoices are two of the highest-rated health insurance plans in the nation, having both earned 4.5 out of 5 ratings in the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania and AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania Community HealthChoices are the only two Medicaid plans in.
Comments / 0